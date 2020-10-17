 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph 55, Brazosport Christian 6
0 comments

St. Joseph 55, Brazosport Christian 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagle defense produced five turnovers including four fumbles in a 55-6 victory over Brazosport Christian on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

Trace Brightwell completed 7 of 10 passes for 137 yards and a TD to Reid Millhollon, who caught three passes for 113 yards. Brightwell also ran for 56 yards and a TD, while Jake Drabek ran for 33 yards and a TD, and Evan Lawrence added a 5-yard TD run.

On defense, Lawrence recovered two fumbles and had four tackles, while Rylee Hutka and Millhollon each had a fumble recovery. Hutka also had six tackles, and Millhollon had two. Brightwell had and interception and two tackles.

St. Joseph (3-0, 1-0) will host Bellville Faith Academy next week. Brazosport Christian fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert