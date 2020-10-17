St. Joseph 55, Brazosport Christian 6

St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagle defense produced five turnovers including four fumbles in a 55-6 victory over Brazosport Christian on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

Trace Brightwell completed 7 of 10 passes for 137 yards and a TD to Reid Millhollon, who caught three passes for 113 yards. Brightwell also ran for 56 yards and a TD, while Jake Drabek ran for 33 yards and a TD, and Evan Lawrence added a 5-yard TD run.

On defense, Lawrence recovered two fumbles and had four tackles, while Rylee Hutka and Millhollon each had a fumble recovery. Hutka also had six tackles, and Millhollon had two. Brightwell had and interception and two tackles.

St. Joseph (3-0, 1-0) will host Bellville Faith Academy next week. Brazosport Christian fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in district.