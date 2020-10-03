St. Joseph 50, Bulverde Academy 0

St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington scored a trio of touchdowns and added a team-high seven tackles as the Eagles rolled to a 50-0 TAPPS nondistrict 6-man football victory over Bulverde Rock Academy at the Emanuel Glockzin Family Athletic Complex on Friday night.

St. Joseph, coming off a stirring 48-44 season-opening victory over rival Allen Academy, had no problem with the Bobcats. Bairrington had 138 yards rushing on only seven carries with two scores. He added two receptions for 50 yards and another score.

Quarterback Trace Brightwell rushed for 72 yards on three carries with a touchdown and completed 4 of 9 passes for 72 yards with three scores. Jake Drabek and Gage Lipscomb each had touchdown receptions.

Brightwell was a two-way star, grabbing a pair of interceptions. Justin Kristynik and Rylee Hutka each had five tackles. Reid Millhollon recovered a fumble.