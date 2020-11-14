 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0
0 comments

St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAYTOWN — St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns and scored another TD on a 76-yard run to help the Eagles shut out Baytown Christian Academy 47-0 on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

Four different Eagles caught TD passes. Twister Bairrington had three receptions for 129 yards and a TD. Reid Millhollon had two catches for 39 yards and a TD. Evan Lawrence also caught a 35-yard TD pass, and Jake Grunkemeyer caught a 3-yarder.

Brightwell helped lead St. Joseph’s defense with seven tackles and an interception he returned for a TD. Rylee Hutka also had three tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. Millhollon had two tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, and Lawrence had five tackles.

St. Joseph (5-0, 3-0) has a bye in next week’s first round of the TAPPS playoffs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert