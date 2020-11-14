St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0

BAYTOWN — St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns and scored another TD on a 76-yard run to help the Eagles shut out Baytown Christian Academy 47-0 on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

Four different Eagles caught TD passes. Twister Bairrington had three receptions for 129 yards and a TD. Reid Millhollon had two catches for 39 yards and a TD. Evan Lawrence also caught a 35-yard TD pass, and Jake Grunkemeyer caught a 3-yarder.

Brightwell helped lead St. Joseph’s defense with seven tackles and an interception he returned for a TD. Rylee Hutka also had three tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. Millhollon had two tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, and Lawrence had five tackles.

St. Joseph (5-0, 3-0) has a bye in next week’s first round of the TAPPS playoffs.