Southeastern Conference honors Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens
tyra gittens ncaa indoor
Texas A&M athletics department photo by Errol Anderson

Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens and Georgia’s Jasmine Moore were named the Southeastern Conference co-field athletes of the week.

Gittens won the Texas A&M Invitational heptathlon with an NCAA-leading 6,274 points, bettering her own program record by 200 points. Gittens won the 100 hurdles, 200, long jump and javelin and was second in the 800. Moore set the school record in the long jump at 22 feet, 5 inches and won the triple jump (46-4.25) at Georgia’s Spec Towns Invitational.

