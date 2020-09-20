South Carolina preview: Muschamp looks to new voices on staff after lackluster 2019

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will Muschamp has been good at cleaning up someone else’s mess. Now he’s got to fix what he broke.

South Carolina lost five of its last six games last season and was outscored 68-9 in back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Clemson to end the year. The collapse was reminiscent of 2015, when South Carolina started 2-4, prompting Steve Spurrier to resign.

Muschamp tidied things up, making three straight bowl trips including a 26-19 victory over Michigan in the Outback Bowl for a 9-4 record in 2017. Muschamp started his run at South Carolina with a 22-17 record, earning the most wins in program history by a coach in his first three seasons. Last year, South Carolina beat Georgia in double overtime when the Bulldogs were ranked third. It meant little by season’s end as the Gamecocks finished at 4-8.

Some expected Muschamp to get fired. He stayed, but he also hired four new assistants including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a longtime Georgia assistant who had been head coach at Colorado State for the last five seasons.