South Carolina preview: Muschamp looks to new voices on staff after lackluster 2019

Will Muschamp has been good at cleaning up someone else’s mess. Now he’s got to fix what he broke.
South Carolina lost five of its last six games last season and was outscored 68-9 in back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Clemson to end the year. The collapse was reminiscent of 2015, when South Carolina started 2-4, prompting Steve Spurrier to resign.
Muschamp tidied things up, making three straight bowl trips including a 26-19 victory over Michigan in the Outback Bowl for a 9-4 record in 2017. Muschamp started his run at South Carolina with a 22-17 record, earning the most wins in program history by a coach in his first three seasons. Last year, South Carolina beat Georgia in double overtime when the Bulldogs were ranked third. It meant little by season’s end as the Gamecocks finished at 4-8.
Some expected Muschamp to get fired. He stayed, but he also hired four new assistants including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a longtime Georgia assistant who had been head coach at Colorado State for the last five seasons.
“When you have some influx of new staff, you do get some new ideas about different ways to do things,” Muschamp said. “And obviously Mike being a head coach, I’ve asked him a lot of questions about some different things that they’ve done. It all goes back to fitting what’s best for your players and what’s going to help us win games.”
Bobo looks to improve a woeful offense that averaged 22.4 points (104th in the country) and 371.9 yards (96th) per game. He did get a few spring practices to work with quarterback Ryan Hilinski before the coronavirus shut down college sports. Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards as a freshman after taking over when veteran Jake Bentley suffered a season-ending injury on the last play of the opener. But Hilinski has reportedly lost a late quarterback battle with Collin Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, who followed Bobo to Columbia.
The quarterbacks have the luxury of working behind four returning starters on the offensive line, but the skill position players lack experience other than wide receiver Shi Smith, who had 43 catches for 489 yards last year.
The back end of South Carolina’s defense is strong with five returning starters. Expectations are high for 6-foot-5, 265-pound freshman defensive lineman Jordan Burch, a hometown player who was ranked the nation’s eighth-best recruit by 247 Sports, the highest-ranked recruit signed by the Gamecocks since Jadeveon Clowney was No. 1 in 2011.
