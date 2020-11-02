Somerville, Burton roll to victories on Monday; teams will face each other on Saturday

Somerville (2-5, 2-3) defeated the Milano Eagles 62-0 while Burton (3-6, 3-2) downed Bartlett 61-0. Burton was led by Cooper Lucherk who rushed for 172 yards on 10 carries with four touchdowns. Pierson Spies added 91 yards rushing on 13 carries with two scores. Milano (2-7, 1-5) and Bartlett (1-8, 0-6) ended the season, while Burton and Somerville will play Saturday in Somerville at noon.