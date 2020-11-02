 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Somerville, Burton roll to victories on Monday; teams will face each other on Saturday
0 comments

Somerville, Burton roll to victories on Monday; teams will face each other on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Somerville and Burton football teams grabbed District 13-2A Division II victories Monday night.

Somerville (2-5, 2-3) defeated the Milano Eagles 62-0 while Burton (3-6, 3-2) downed Bartlett 61-0. Burton was led by Cooper Lucherk who rushed for 172 yards on 10 carries with four touchdowns. Pierson Spies added 91 yards rushing on 13 carries with two scores. Milano (2-7, 1-5) and Bartlett (1-8, 0-6) ended the season, while Burton and Somerville will play Saturday in Somerville at noon.

somerville logo.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert