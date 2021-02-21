 Skip to main content
Somerville boys basketball team falls short in 2A bi-district round against Hull-Diasetta
Junior point guard Arvis Burns scored a game-high 22 points, but the Somerville boys basketball team fell short 60-54 in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs against Hull-Diasetta on Saturday.

The Yeguas became the first Somerville boys team in 17 years to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Hull-Diasetta 60, Somerville 54

SOMERVILLE — Arvis Burns 22, Brandyn Carter 9, Verkobe Woodberry 9, Dominic Tucker 4, Gardner Shivers 3, Herschel Conway 2, Julian Frayre 2.

FT: Somerville 17-29 (59%); Hull-Diasetta 10-16 (63%)

