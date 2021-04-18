Solid outing lifts Texas A&M baseball team over No. 1 Arkansas

A&M (21-17, 4-11), which had lost seven straight SEC games, built a 10-4 lead as Hunter Coleman had a three-run homer and Will Frizzell had three hits, each driving in a run. A&M had 11 hits a day after having only eight in 19 innings.

“I thought Hunter’s three-run home run was incredibly huge,” Childress said. “I think we scored [six] runs with two outs. Will Frizzell had a couple big knocks along the way just to give us some momentum.”

Coleman’s blast capped a four-run sixth with all runs the scored with two outs, saying that his teammates told him what to expect after facing left-hander Caden Monke on Saturday when Coleman didn’t play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was looking for one pitch and he threw it right there and I didn’t miss it,” Coleman said.

Arkansas (30-6, 11-4) matched A&M’s 11 hits as Moore, Goodheart and Zack Gregory each hit homers. Moore hit a solo shot in the fourth to tie the game at 4 and Goodheart hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to pull Arkansas within 10-7. A&M made it 11-7 in the seventh on an RBI single by Kalae Harrison that turned out to be the difference as the Aggies scored in six of the first seven innings.

Gregory pulled the Razorbacks within a run in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer.