Goals have not come at a premium for the Twin City Toucans this season and Thursday was no different as the Toucans downed Houston FC 4-1 at Edible Field.

A brace by striker Rhys Shirley was more than enough for Twin City to take the game and the Toucans’ four goals marked the fourth time this season they scored four or more scores in a game.

Shirley opened the scoring 18 minutes into the game on an assist by Fela Osifeso. It was Shirley’s team-leading sixth goal of the season. The set-up pass was Osifeso’s second of the season.

Just more than 14 minutes later, Shirley bagged his second goal of the game and seventh on the season. That allowed the Toucans to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Only a minute out of the break, Olufela Osifeso found the back of the net, extending the Toucans lead to 3-0. The offense wrapped up its explosive night five minutes later, on a goal by Timothy Ospina, his fifth of the season.

Houston FC managed to beat Toucan keeper Victor Villarreal once, on a shot by William Hawgood. However, the 87th-minute finish was too late to mount a comeback effort.

Despite a 21-point effort from a 6-2-3 record, and a plus-18 goal differential, the Toucans remain 10 points behind first-place AHFC Royals and were eliminated from playoff contention prior to Thursday’s game.

Twin City closes out the 2023 season Saturday at Edible Field against Round Rock FC, which the Toucans have beaten in two games by a combined score of 11-0.