Stevenson's brace with 10 men push Brazos Valley Cavalry past Round Rock SC 2-1

Though his team had been reduced to 10 men, Brazos Valley Cavalry FC striker Ethan Stevenson knew one counter attack was all he needed to turn a 1-1 draw into three points for his side.

The USL League Two goal leader made the most of his opportunity in the 64th minute. He recorded a brace and the game-winning goal in a 2-1 Cavalry victory over Round Rock SC on Thursday at Edible Field.

Stevenson overlapped midfielder Elliot Cutts at the top of the penalty box and hit a one-time strike off the flick pass into the back left corner of the net for his 16th goal of the season in 10 games. The USL 2’s runner-up in goals, Long Island Rough Riders’ Matthew Vowinkel, entered Thursday with 11 goals in 11 matches.

“When I saw Elliot pick up the ball, he just said, ‘Ethan, go,’ and I just made that sprint,” said Stevenson, who plays collegiately for Winthrop. “I didn’t look up at the goal. All I had to do was just sweep it home.”

Stevenson’s header put the Cavalry (8-2-1) on the board first, connecting with a cross from Ryan Naidoo in the 26th minute. After two close-range shots were blocked by Round Rock goalkeeper Trevor Jackson, the ball deflected to the feet of Naidoo on the right flank. An inswinging cross connected with the head of Stevenson, who also had to muscle his way through Jackson in the air to force the ball across the line.

“That’s the third one I’ve gotten from a header,” Stevenson said. “I just get into the box and make myself a nuisance, trying to pick up those scrappy goals.”

Through the first half of the match, Brazos Valley enjoyed a lion’s share of possession, working against the lower block of Round Rock (4-3-3). The Cavalry outshot Round Rock 11-5 in the first half, with four scoring chances.

The Cavalry were still leery of Round Rock head coach Sean Pierce said because Round Rock’s attacking strength comes from turnovers and counter attacks.

Round Rock got its opportunity seven minutes into the second half when a shot off a scramble in the box was stopped on the goal line by defender Ander Etxaniz’s hand. The result was a straight red card and a penalty kick, which was buried in the right side of the net by Kenny Brown.

After the sending off, Brazos Valley quickly reorganized into a low block, hoping to ward off the Round Rock attack and play for at least a draw. For a summer team, which doesn’t have much time to implement a complex system, shifting from high attack to heavily relying on defense was an impressive feat, Pierce said.

“You can never expect it to end up like that if you’re a man down,” Pierce said. “You’re always expecting that the other team’s going to win. So for us to dig deep and do that it’s impressive, but we see them day-in and day-out in training and we’re impressed. We’re not shocked that when we get a chance, we’re going to get a goal.”

Round Rock ripped eight shots, with four on goal in the second half, to Brazos Valley’s five shots.

The three points allowed Brazos Valley to retake the top spot in the Lone Star Division with 25 points, one more than Houston FC, which has played one more game. The league winner automatically makes the playoffs.

Brazos Valley has a chance to make it two in a row against Round Rock as it travels to the Austin suburb for a Sunday match.