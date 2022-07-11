 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cavalry gets shutout

ROUND ROCK – Brazos Valley Cavalry FC striker Ethan Stevenson, the USL League Two’s goal leader, scored his 17th of the season in a 3-0 victory over Round Rock SC on Sunday night.

Winthrop University’s Stevenson scored in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0. Thomas Brulay added a goal for the Lone Star Division-leading Cavalry (9-2-1) who have 28 points, clinching the division title. Ryan Naidoo scored in the 44th minute of the first half off pass from Stevenson. BV keeper Domenic Nasimben, who is from Duquesne University, had five saves. Round Rock dropped to 4-4-1.

BV will play the AHFC Royals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field.

— Eagle staff report

