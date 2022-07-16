Brazos Valley Cavalry FC rolls behind Stevenson's 19th goal, Kumwenda's hat trick

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC capped its regular season with a 7-1 thumping of Round Rock SC on Saturday night in USL League Two play at Edible Field.

The Lone Star Division champions got a hat trick from Henri Kumwenda and a record-setting 19th goal from Ethan Stevenson as the Cavalry dominated from start to finish.

“That was the win we needed to prepare ourselves for the playoffs,” Cavalry head coach Sean Pierce said. “We tried to focus on making sure we had a professional performance, and the boys did that today, so I’m proud of them.”

The Cavalry will now take a couple of days off before beginning preparation for the USL2 playoffs. Brazos Valley will play at The Villages SC Complex in Summerfield, Florida, or in Knoxville, Tennessee, at West High School. The Cavalry will learn its opponent after the regular season ends Sunday and will open the playoffs either Friday or Saturday.

“I think we have a good chance of winning this whole thing,” Stevenson said. “I don’t think there’s a team that has a better system of play, and every guy here knows his role, and we can go in different positions. So I don’t think anyone is better prepared for the playoffs than us.”

The Cavalry is the only team that can boast the league’s all-time single-season scoring leader. Stevenson got things rolling against Round Rock SC with a penalty kick goal 12 minutes into the match. That eclipsed the USL2’s record set by South Carolina United FC’s Marek Weber.

“It’s something that I really didn’t think was possible at the beginning of the season, so it’s awesome to get this record, and it’s a testament to my teammates and the coaching we receive here,” Stevenson said.

The fleet-footed forward, who has a knack for finding space in crowded areas, hadn’t been much of a scorer until this summer. He played an attacking role in the USL2 last summer and had just five goals at Winthrop University last fall as a freshman.

The pesky Stevenson was knocked down in traffic by a Round Rock defender and calmly beat the goalie on the penalty kick, making him 4-for-4 this season on penalties.

“I don’t care [how I score],” Stevenson said with a laugh. “I don’t care if hits me in the face and bounces in. It doesn’t matter to me as long as I score the goal.”

Goals were plentiful Saturday for the Cavalry (11-2-1, 34 points) as they cruised to a 4-0 halftime lead on a pair of tap-in goals by David Imbert, who got nifty passes from Thomas Brulay and Santiago Echavarria.

Imbert was right in front of the goalie when he redirected Brulay’s pass for a 2-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the half. The Cavalry’s pressure put the game away later in the half when Kumwenda dribbled alongside a defender toward the right post and rifled a shot into the left side of the goal from about 18 yards with 4:20 left in the half. A couple minutes later, Imbert added his second goal for the 4-0 lead.

Round Rock had a chance to score just before halftime as Kenny Brown slipped past a defender for an open shot inside the goal area, but Cavalry keeper Domenic Nascimben made an incredible save with a clean catch. He added another save almost as good in the second half.

Round Rock opened the second-half scoring with Srihari Saravanan hitting a shot high into the net. The Cavalry answered with Gerber Chavez’s first goal of the season for a 5-1 lead. Kumwenda ended the scoring with a pair of goals. He scored with 13 minutes left on a header and two minutes later converted a pass from Abel Gebrekiros for his hat trick.

Round Rock (5-5-3), which will finish fourth in the Lone Star Division, will end the season at home Sunday against second-place Houston FC (7-3-3, 24 points).