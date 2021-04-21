Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds three local players from A&M Consolidated, College Station

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added two A&M Consolidated graduates and one College Station graduate to its 2021 roster Wednesday.

Former A&M Consolidated players Fernando Flores and Alexander Acton-Petronotis and former College Station player Mitchell Cashion will play for the Cavlary this season. Flores is a junior forward at Lubbock Christian, while Acton-Petronotis is a senior defender at Seattle, and Cashion is a junior defender at Tulsa.

The Cavalry will open its season May 15 at Corpus Christi. Its home opener is set for May 22 against Round Rock. For tickets, visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online or call 979-779-PLAY.