Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds five strikers to roster

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added five strikers to the team’s 2021 roster Thursday. The group includes Loyola Marymount junior Ronaldo Brown, Loyola Marymount senior Creggton Charlton, Loyola-Chicago junior Fabian Becerra, Mississippi College senior Antoine Recizac and Memphis sophomore Emanuel Santos.

The Cavalry will open its season at 7 p.m. May 15 at Corpus Christi FC then host Round Rock at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.