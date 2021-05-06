 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds five strikers to roster
0 comments

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds five strikers to roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added five strikers to the team’s 2021 roster Thursday. The group includes Loyola Marymount junior Ronaldo Brown, Loyola Marymount senior Creggton Charlton, Loyola-Chicago junior Fabian Becerra, Mississippi College senior Antoine Recizac and Memphis sophomore Emanuel Santos.

The Cavalry will open its season at 7 p.m. May 15 at Corpus Christi FC then host Round Rock at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert