The Snook volleyball team lost in four sets to Round Top-Carmine 17-25, 26-24, 8-25, 18-25 on Friday. Senior Jaycie Brisco led the Bluejays with 30 assists, while Riley Green had 15 kills and two aces. Frida Mota and Brisco each had 15 digs.