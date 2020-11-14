Snook uses big plays to rout Miles 48-6 in bi-district playoffs

Miles fumbled away the ball on its next possession, and Snook’s Cameron Conerway scored on a 25-yard run.

Lero capped his night with a 60-yard touchdown run two plays after Miles turned the ball over on downs. Lero had 137 yards rushing on six carries. He also threw for 102 yards.

“He’s definitely added the running game to his repertoire this year,” Patterson said. “Last year, we didn’t run him too much. We knew in the offseason he was going to run a bunch, so he added weight in the weight room. He’s done a good job for us. I think in district he’s averaged close to a 100 yards rushing a game and 150 passing, so when he’s on, we’re pretty hard to stop.”

Snook’s defense had a big second half, forcing four turnovers.

Kearney scooped up a fumble and was en route to what would have been a 60-yard return, but the football suddenly slipped from his hands.

“I guess he got excited when he saw the end zone,” Patterson said.

A Snook lineman recovered it, allowing Conerway to score two plays later.