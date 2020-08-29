Snook pushes Caldwell in dramatic opener to high school football season

Brazos Valley’s Class A-4A teams made it through the first week of the high school football season and did not disappoint. Games that were projected to be blowouts came down to the final minutes. Quarterbacks and receivers seemed to gel well together, and lightning delays of almost two hours slowed but didn’t stop the action.
Before the week is up, there’s time to examine some matchups that might’ve been missed in the shuffle of Friday night.
Burleson County tussle goes down to wire
Caldwell and Snook met for the first time on Friday and staged a race to the finish. Caldwell’s two defensive stops late in the fourth quarter lifted the Hornets over the Bluejays 28-26 in nondistrict play at Hornet Field.
The Hornets led 22-14 after a quiet, scoreless third quarter, but Snook tried to rally in the fourth, driving into the red zone. Caldwell pressured Snook’s quarterback Garrett Lero on two consecutive plays, sacking him on the second to get the ball back on downs. Soon after, Zach Heton scored on a 61-yard run to give the Hornets a commanding 28-14 lead.
Lero helped keep Snook in the game with a pair of touchdown passes over a five-minute span. He hit Deshun Hamilton on a 45-yarder and later found Jermaine Kearney on an 11-yarder, but the Bluejays failed on both two-point conversions, the last when Lero threw to Kearney in the corner of the end zone.
Snook tried an onside kick to regain possession, but Caldwell got the ball with 1:30 left. The Hornets’ fumbled moments later however, and Snook drove to the 25-yard line before Caldwell’s defense sealed the win for the Hornets. Caldwell forced two holding penalties that put Snook in an impossible fourth-and-19, and the Hornets held.
Still rusty at this early point in the season, the Bluejays did enough to please Snook head coach Boone Patterson.
“There’s plenty for us to clean up as far as our execution,” Patterson said. “I think we had 16 penalties, not necessarily bad penalties, but they are stuff that we can clean up that ended up hurting us in the end. Our offense and defense is a progressive deal every week. We try to add more, so by the end of the year we have the full package. We’ll add our little wrinkles here and there. I told them after the game we were proud of them. Caldwell is a lot bigger than us, and they played a lot more guys than us.”
As for Snook’s efforts on the final drive, Patterson said it’s hard to be in that situation with shorter preparation time than in seasons past due to COVID-19.
“When you got a minute, 30 seconds left in the game and we didn’t have any timeouts, you’re trying to calm them down, but you also have to get them going pretty fast,” Patterson said. “And those situations, you practice them throughout the week, but for them to have it that early in the season, they’re not always going to be perfect, which is what we told them. We’ve had the practice, but we haven’t had the reps, and that’s always different in the game.”
Snook and Caldwell went back and forth in the first half, but the Hornets took a 22-14 lead right before halftime with a short 5-yard touchdown run by Larry Davis after the defense ended a Snook drive with an interception. Davis finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Valdez powers Rockdale to win
Rockdale knew it had its hands full with a veteran-led La Grange squad in Week 1. Then came a long lightning delay and losing quarterback Jace Robinson to injury, but the Tigers’ core of veterans, including running back Cam’ron Valdez, didn’t seem fazed by anything Friday.
“The senior laden group didn’t let us falter when we went down,” Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey said. “They kept their heads in the game and understood that it’s a long game, so I think the experience of those players helped tremendously.”
After a lightning delay at the end of the first quarter that lasted an hour and a half, Rockdale seized control by scoring 27 points to earn the 40-14 road victory.
Valdez gave Rockdale a 20-6 lead with a 55-yard TD run with 5:59 left in the second quarter. La Grange answered almost four minutes later with an 8-yard TD run from Ryder Imhoff and a two-point conversion run by quarterback Caden Cooper.
But Rockdale’s Valdez and Cedric Mitchell accounted for three rushing TDs in the second half to seal the victory.
“It started up front,” Campsey said. “I don’t know if we ran the ball great in the first half, but we ran the ball terrific in the second half. Cam’ron Valdez [had] big-time gains as did KeSean Raven and then Cedric Mitchell came in and played terrific at the quarterback position, so all of those guys had big runs.”
Rockdale had to rely on its running game after Robinson broke his leg at the end of the first half. Campsey said Robinson “broke on a long run and just stepped wrong,” adding that he doesn’t yet know when Robinson will be able to return from the injury. Before leaving the game, Robinson threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns to Raven in the first quarter and rushed for 66 yards on four carries.
Valdez finished with 132 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, while Mitchell, who replaced Robinson in the second half, ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Raven also ran for 43 yards on three carries and caught three passes for 46 yards and two TDs.
On defense, Rockdale’s Enrique Rivera forced two fumbles and recovered one. Gavin Aguilar and Anthony Dansby also recovered fumbles, and Davioun Scott had an interception.
All in all, it was a successful start for the Tigers.
“La Grange has had great success in their football program, and they’re a slightly bigger school, so what I do know is that we got better last night, because we played a worthy opponent,” Campsey said. “I think we showed that we’re going to play hard all the time and that we can battle through adversity.”
Hearne wins opener
JeCory McGrew ran for 60 yards and a touchdown, and Micah Smith completed 9 of 12 passes for 92 yards and two TDs to lead Hearne past Trinity 27-14 on Friday in Hearne. The Eagles built a 20-8 halftime lead and cruised from there. They managed just 183 yards and 13 first downs but held Trinity to 67 yards and four first downs, intercepting three passes.
