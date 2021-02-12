Snook, North Zulch girls basketball teams win bi-district playoff games

Highlights: NORTH ZULCH — Sunny 17 rebounds; Shae Keith had five assists and helped lead the Lady Bulldogs’ fullcourt press; North Zulch earned its first playoff victory in five years; North Zulch finished runner-up in District 29-A; Nordheim placed third in 30-A; North Zulch will play 32-A champion McMullen County (20-6) at a time and site to be determined.