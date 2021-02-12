 Skip to main content
Snook, North Zulch girls basketball teams win bi-district playoff games
The Snook and North Zulch girls basketball teams both opened the playoffs with convincing bi-district victories on Thursday.

Snook’s Jaycie Briscoe scored 23 points and Jaivan Stringfellow added 17 to lead the 17th-ranked Lady Jays to a 79-17 victory over Sabine Pass in Class 2A action at Tarkington. Snook (23-3) advances to play Shiner, which beat Thorndale on Friday.

North Zulch’s Laken Madden had 24 points and Ayesha Sunny added 20 points and 17 rebounds in a 60-38 Class A victory over the Nordheim Lady Pirates in Flatonia. North Zulch (17-10) leaned on a pressing defense for its first playoff victory in five years, advancing to play District 32-A champion and 23rd-ranked McMullen County (20-6).

Snook 79, Sabine Pass 17

Class 2A bi-district

SNOOK (23-3) — LaBrayla Pool 3, Kyleigh Hruska 4, Kamree Walker 10, Avery Kovar 10, Riley Green 6, Jaycie Briscoe 23, Payton Sodolak 6, Jaivan Stringfellow 17

SABINE PASS — Nevaeh Jones 2, Charnel Jones 6, Yainn Zuniga 9

Snook 29 15 18 17 — 79

Sabine Pass 7 7 0 3 — 17

North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38

Class A bi-district girls

Thursday at Flatonia

NORTH ZULCH (17-10) — Ayesha Sunny 20, Dannicka Diserens 8, Laken Madden 24, Madison Murphy 8.

NORDHEIM (16-11) — D. Wilson 9, C. Smith 20, S. Holly 5, G. Hobbs 1, K. Lopez 3.

North Zulch 20 12 14 14 — 60

Nordheim 5 12 13 8 — 38

Highlights: NORTH ZULCH — Sunny 17 rebounds; Shae Keith had five assists and helped lead the Lady Bulldogs’ fullcourt press; North Zulch earned its first playoff victory in five years; North Zulch finished runner-up in District 29-A; Nordheim placed third in 30-A; North Zulch will play 32-A champion McMullen County (20-6) at a time and site to be determined.

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A

Bi-district

College Station 69, Caney Creek 17

Rudder 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 44

A&M Consolidated 53, New Caney 39

Area

College Station vs. Pflugerville Connally, TBD

A&M Consolidated vs. Pflugerville Weiss, TBD

Rudder vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, TBD

CLASS 4A

Bi-district

Navasota 68, Houston Yates 40

Area

Navasota vs. Silsbee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Huffman-Hargrave

CLASS 3A

Bi-district

Anderson-Shiro 68, Danbury 39

Fairfield 89, Cameron 31

Lexington 55, Teague 47

Rogers 42, Franklin 40

Area

Anderson-Shiro vs. Pineywoods Community Academy, TBD

Lexington vs. Rice-Troy winner, TBD

CLASS 2A

Bi-district

Normangee 55, Evadale 54

Iola 41, Hull-Daisetta 30

Hearne 60, Flatonia 54

North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38

Centerville 33, Cayuga 29

Crawford vs. Bremond, late

Martin’s Mill 66, Leon 29

Somerville 46, Deweyville 22

Area

Normangee vs. Schulenburg, Rockdale, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Snook vs. Shiner, TBD

Centerville vs. Crawford-Bremond winner

Iola vs. Weimar-Holland winner

Hearne vs. Somerville, TBD

CLASS A

Bi-district

Dime Box 36, Prairie Lea 29

Area

North Zulch vs. McMullen County,TBD

Dime Box vs. Rocksprings, TBD

