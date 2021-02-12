Snook, North Zulch girls basketball teams win bi-district playoff games

The Snook and North Zulch girls basketball teams both opened the playoffs with convincing bi-district victories on Thursday.
Snook’s Jaycie Briscoe scored 23 points and Jaivan Stringfellow added 17 to lead the 17th-ranked Lady Jays to a 79-17 victory over Sabine Pass in Class 2A action at Tarkington. Snook (23-3) advances to play Shiner, which beat Thorndale on Friday.
North Zulch’s Laken Madden had 24 points and Ayesha Sunny added 20 points and 17 rebounds in a 60-38 Class A victory over the Nordheim Lady Pirates in Flatonia. North Zulch (17-10) leaned on a pressing defense for its first playoff victory in five years, advancing to play District 32-A champion and 23rd-ranked McMullen County (20-6).
Snook 79, Sabine Pass 17
Class 2A bi-district
SNOOK (23-3) — LaBrayla Pool 3, Kyleigh Hruska 4, Kamree Walker 10, Avery Kovar 10, Riley Green 6, Jaycie Briscoe 23, Payton Sodolak 6, Jaivan Stringfellow 17
SABINE PASS — Nevaeh Jones 2, Charnel Jones 6, Yainn Zuniga 9
Snook 29 15 18 17 — 79
Sabine Pass 7 7 0 3 — 17
North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38
Class A bi-district girls
Thursday at Flatonia
NORTH ZULCH (17-10) — Ayesha Sunny 20, Dannicka Diserens 8, Laken Madden 24, Madison Murphy 8.
NORDHEIM (16-11) — D. Wilson 9, C. Smith 20, S. Holly 5, G. Hobbs 1, K. Lopez 3.
North Zulch 20 12 14 14 — 60
Nordheim 5 12 13 8 — 38
Highlights: NORTH ZULCH — Sunny 17 rebounds; Shae Keith had five assists and helped lead the Lady Bulldogs’ fullcourt press; North Zulch earned its first playoff victory in five years; North Zulch finished runner-up in District 29-A; Nordheim placed third in 30-A; North Zulch will play 32-A champion McMullen County (20-6) at a time and site to be determined.