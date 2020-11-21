Snook makes history with 52-23 victory over Yorktown to reach third round of playoffs

ALTAIR — The Snook Bluejays dominated the Yorktown Wildcats 52-23 in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs Friday at Rice’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, advancing to regionals for the first time in school history.

“We had some bumps in our road in the schedule early,” Snook coach Boone Patterson said. “We had a tough preseason schedule. These kids have really rallied and gotten better every week. I am proud of them for making history. It was a goal they had from the beginning of the year. They saw what happened to the seniors last [spring due to COVID-19], and they knew to take nothing for granted.”

The Bluejays (7-4) set the tone for the night by reaching the end zone on their opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Lero to Jermaine Kearney. Lero ran in the two-point conversion on a quarterback keeper for an 8-0 lead.

After being plagued by penalties and turnovers, Yorktown (7-4) tied the score with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

With 1:51 left in the first half, Lero gave Snook the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Bluejays then seized control when Justin Supak made the game’s two biggest plays, scoring on a 40-yard fumble return and again on a 77-yard fumble return for a 28-8 halftime lead.