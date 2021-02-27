Snook girls basketball team uses big third quarter to put away Mason in regional semifinals

GEORGETOWN — Mason had knocked Snook out of the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons, but the Lady Jays basketball team didn’t plan on history repeating itself Saturday.
No. 14 Snook carried a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back, earning a 45-28 victory over the seventh-ranked Cowgirls in the Class 2A Region IV semifinals at Eagle Gym.
Mason knocked Snook out of the playoffs in the area round in 2017 and 2019, but the Lady Jays built a 20-16 halftime lead and maintained their momentum in the second half.
“We had some goals for these seniors,” Snook head coach Micah Goebel said. “We didn’t meet [Mason] until regional semis this year and before we’ve been meeting in the second round. We got past that second round, but we weren’t done, and to go to regional finals, this team deserves it.”
The Lady Jays will face fifth-ranked San Saba in the regional championship on Monday or Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. San Saba beat Normangee 55-19 on Friday to advance.
Snook and Mason stayed close throughout the first half, but the Lady Jays found a slim advantage by getting the basketball into the lane.
With its offense in a good rhythm, Snook then turned to its defense to put away Mason in the second half. Mason managed just three points in the third quarter, all of which came from McKenzie Cano with 2:54 left in the period. The Cowgirls hit 1 of 5 from the field in the quarter as Snook built its lead to 31-19.
“They have a lot of weapons, so we just tried to match up as best we could,” Goebel said. “We’ve relied a long time on our defense. It’s kind of our bread and butter, and the girls stepped up and played awesome tonight.”
Meanwhile on offense, the Lady Jays took advantage of every possession beginning with a 9-0 run to start the period thanks to a 3-pointer and layup from Avery Kovar. Cano later ended the third with a layup.
Snook’s third-quarter performance was both deliberate and effective.
“We had a lead, which Mason can get back in it right away, so it wasn’t a stall, because they can score quick and go on runs,” Goebel said. “I told them not to focus on the end result and to just focus on the third quarter and possessions, the small things. I think we did that.”
Snook continued to hold Mason from going on runs in the fourth quarter in part by making free throws, hitting 14 of 19 in the period. Mason scored the only field goals of the quarter on a basket and 3-pointer from Tristin Keller but couldn’t close the gap.
Jaycie Brisco had 18 points and Kovar had 16 to lead Snook. The duo also accounted for Snook’s 12 points in the second quarter that gave it a halftime lead. Kovar and Brisco each scored two points for a 12-8 lead to start the period before Kovar sent the large Snook crowd into a frenzy on a fadeaway 3-pointer in response to a layup from Mason’s Kylie Cockerham.
The Cowgirls then went on a 6-2 run to get within one point, but Brisco answered again with a 3-pointer as time expired.
“Both of them have an attack-like attitude, and they’re very competitive,” Goebel said of Brisco and Kovar. “I think that shows, and the big stage doesn’t seem to bother them.”
Snook and Mason struggled to gain any separation in the opening period, finishing it tied at 8. The Lady Jays opened a 5-0 lead thanks to baskets from Kovar and Brisco just 18 seconds apart. But the Cowgirls went on an 8-2 run with two 3-pointers from the left wing. Snook’s Javian Stringfellow added a free throw with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Goebel said Snook’s tough playoff schedule will continue against a stacked San Saba squad. Snook lost to San Saba 41-34 in the 2018 area round.
“They have a great coach and a lot of experience,” Goebel said. “It’s going to be a battle.”
Snook 45, Mason 28
MASON (21-6) — Kylie Cockerham 12, Tristin Keller 7, McKenzie Cano 4, Allie Guice 3, Aunnecy Elliott 2.
SNOOK (25-2) — Jaycie Brisco 18, Avery Kovar 16, Javian Stringfellow 7, Kamree Walker 2, Riley Green 2.
Mason 8 8 3 9 — 28
Snook 8 12 11 14 — 45