Snook girls basketball team uses big third quarter to put away Mason in regional semifinals

“They have a lot of weapons, so we just tried to match up as best we could,” Goebel said. “We’ve relied a long time on our defense. It’s kind of our bread and butter, and the girls stepped up and played awesome tonight.”

Meanwhile on offense, the Lady Jays took advantage of every possession beginning with a 9-0 run to start the period thanks to a 3-pointer and layup from Avery Kovar. Cano later ended the third with a layup.

Snook’s third-quarter performance was both deliberate and effective.

“We had a lead, which Mason can get back in it right away, so it wasn’t a stall, because they can score quick and go on runs,” Goebel said. “I told them not to focus on the end result and to just focus on the third quarter and possessions, the small things. I think we did that.”

Snook continued to hold Mason from going on runs in the fourth quarter in part by making free throws, hitting 14 of 19 in the period. Mason scored the only field goals of the quarter on a basket and 3-pointer from Tristin Keller but couldn’t close the gap.