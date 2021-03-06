Snook girls basketball team loses to Martin's Mill in Class 2A state semifinals

GLEN ROSE — Snook’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2013 ended in a similar result.

Despite a double-double from senior Jaycie Brisco, the Lady Jays fell short against No. 6 Martin’s Mill 42-38 in the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Tiger Center.

Martin’s Mill also ended Snook’s season in 2013, winning 54-49 in overtime.

Brisco finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the final game for six seniors for Snook (27-4) — Kyleigh Hruska, Kamree Walker, Avery Kovar, Riley Green, Jaivan Stringfellow and Brisco

Senior guard Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 31 points.

“I can’t describe the feeling that I feel right now, especially since what happened last year,” Celsur said. “Just making it to this point has been great. It’s made us work even harder because we want it so bad.”

Martin’s Mill, which was in the state semifinals for the 14th time since 2006, is now headed to the state championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons.