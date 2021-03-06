Snook girls basketball team loses to Martin's Mill in Class 2A state semifinals

GLEN ROSE — Snook’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2013 ended in a similar result.
Despite a double-double from senior Jaycie Brisco, the Lady Jays fell short against No. 6 Martin’s Mill 42-38 in the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Tiger Center.
Martin’s Mill also ended Snook’s season in 2013, winning 54-49 in overtime.
Brisco finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
It was the final game for six seniors for Snook (27-4) — Kyleigh Hruska, Kamree Walker, Avery Kovar, Riley Green, Jaivan Stringfellow and Brisco
Senior guard Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 31 points.
“I can’t describe the feeling that I feel right now, especially since what happened last year,” Celsur said. “Just making it to this point has been great. It’s made us work even harder because we want it so bad.”
Martin’s Mill, which was in the state semifinals for the 14th time since 2006, is now headed to the state championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
“All of the work we put in all year long to have this opportunity and get to this point, it’s a pretty amazing feeling right now,” Martin’s Mill head coach Tommy Cross said. “Last year was very disappointing. We were undefeated heading into the regional finals, and we lost by two to a very good Muenster team. We were anxious to get back at it this year and see if we could finish off what we didn’t get to finish last year, so we just feel really good about being in this position.”
Martin’s Mill (28-4) advances to the 2A championship game to take on Lipan (24-3), which is in the state final four for the ninth time and seventh since 2011 with its lone title coming in 2016. Martin’s Mill will be in search of its seventh title and fifth since 2013. The title game is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
To get that opportunity, Martin’s Mill relied on a few extra doses of Celsur on Saturday.
Snook led 6-3 with just more than two minutes left in the first quarter when Celsur went to work. She knocked down two free throws with 2:07 left then scored seven points in the final 1:06, knocking down a 3-pointer in the final eight seconds to give the Lady Mustangs a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. Celsur had 10 points in the opening quarter.
The Lady Jays held Celsur to just a free throw in the second quarter, and Brisco’s late 3-pointer cut Martin’s Mill’s lead to 17-16 at the break.
Brisco assisted a corner 3-pointer by Stringfellow to open the third quarter, giving Snook the lead. Celsur tied the score with a layup. Kovar put the Lady Jays back in front before Celsur connected for another trey to give Martin’s Mill a 22-21 lead.
After Snook regained the lead, Celsur scored on a drive then hit a 3 to put the Lady Mustangs ahead 27-23. Snook went on a 5-0 run to go back in front before Celsur’s two free throws gave Martin’s Mill a 29-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Brisco knocked down a shot to start the fourth quarter to give Snook the lead. Celsur answered with a reverse layup before Green had a bucket of her own to put Snook ahead 32-31 with 5:50 remaining.
The lead didn’t last long as Celsur came off a screen and knocked down a jumper. Celsur then assisted on a 3 by Libby Rogers as part of a 9-0 run.
Snook didn’t score again until a 3 by Walker with 23 seconds left. Green also knocked down a 3 with six seconds to play. After a missed free throw, the Lady Mustangs dribbled out the clock.
Martin’s Mill 42, Snook 38
MARTIN’S MILL — Kylee Lookabaugh 4, Kate Lindsey 2, Libby Rogers 5, Jada Celsur 31.
SNOOK — Kamree Walker 6, Avery Kovar 5, Riley Green 7, Jaycie Brisco 14, Jaivan Stringfellow 6.
Martin’s Mill 12 5 12 13 — 42
Snook 6 10 12 10 — 38