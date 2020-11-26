Snook football team to play in third round of playoffs for first time Friday

Kearney and Hamilton also help lead Snook’s defense. Kearney has four interceptions, and Hamilton has three including one returned for a TD. Jaxson Brisco leads the Bluejays in tackles with 103, followed by Daniel Davila (99) and Justin Supak (89).

Supak played a key role in the area win over Yorktown with two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Snook, a six-point underdog last week against Yorktown, will need another all-around effort this week as 17-point underdogs against Christoval, according to the Harris Ratings.

“I think our kids really thrive in that underdog role,” Patterson said. “I’m kind of hoping people keep doubting us, so we can keep riding it, but we know as a staff what we’re capable of. The projections are one thing for the community and everybody watching it, but we just kind of look at the film and worry about ourselves.”

Christoval trades on a stout run defense and balanced offense led by quarterback Brayden Wilcox, who has passed for 1,880 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,596 and 19 TDs.

Both schools will be looking to make history Friday, for neither has advanced past the regional round.