Snook football team to play in third round of playoffs for first time Friday

“It’s a great day to be a Bluejay,” head coach Boone Patterson said when reminiscing about Snook’s latest historic win.
More like it’s a great season to be a Bluejay.
Snook (7-4) made program history with its 52-23 win over Yorktown in the Class 2A Division II area football playoffs last week, but it was only one of many historic moments for the Bluejays this season.
Snook finished building Bluejay Stadium in August, giving the team a true home field advantage for the first time since restarting the program in 2010 after a 50-year hiatus.
The Bluejays then earned their first true Homecoming win, beating rival Somerville 30-7 as senior running back and safety David Davila was crowned Homecoming king. Snook then captured its first district title with a 50-13 win over Granger in its regular-season finale.
The Bluejays will continue their season of firsts in the regional semifinals against Christoval (11-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium.
“It’s been a special year,” Patterson said. “As coaches, we’ve really been thankful for the work that the kids have put in and believing in our program and what we’re trying to instill in them since offseason last year. They’ve really done it on their own. I really think seeing the seniors lose their spring semester last year [because of COVID-19] has kind of focused our guys a little more.”
The Bluejays’ game plan this season has been to strike early, something Patterson said they failed to do in the beginning when they went 0-3 in nondistrict play. But Snook found its footing in District 13-2A Division II play, going 5-1 while outscoring opponents 230-47.
Snook built a 24-6 halftime lead in its bi-district playoff game against Miles and scored four more times in the second half for a lopsided 48-6 victory. In area, Yorktown gave Snook trouble after tying the game late in the first quarter, but the Bluejays took the lead for good on quarterback Garrett Lero’s touchdown late in the first half.
Snook’s fast-paced offense has allowed multiple players to shine each week.
”It seems like every week there’s a different playmaker, especially offensively,” Patterson said. “Teams can’t scheme against us very well, because when they try to take one person away, we got five more that’ll hurt them.”
Lero has thrown for 1,365 yards and 14 touchdowns and run for 832 yards and 11 more scores. He also averages 39.5 yards per kick as Snook’s punter.
Snook running back Cameron Conerway has rushed for 669 yards and six touchdowns, while David Davila has 387 yards on the ground with five scores and 107 yards on 10 catches. Lero also has consistent targets in Deshun Hamilton, who has caught 33 passes for 628 yards and 11 TDs, and Jermaine Kearney, who has 30 catches for 607 yards and six TDs.
Kearney and Hamilton also help lead Snook’s defense. Kearney has four interceptions, and Hamilton has three including one returned for a TD. Jaxson Brisco leads the Bluejays in tackles with 103, followed by Daniel Davila (99) and Justin Supak (89).
Supak played a key role in the area win over Yorktown with two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
Snook, a six-point underdog last week against Yorktown, will need another all-around effort this week as 17-point underdogs against Christoval, according to the Harris Ratings.
“I think our kids really thrive in that underdog role,” Patterson said. “I’m kind of hoping people keep doubting us, so we can keep riding it, but we know as a staff what we’re capable of. The projections are one thing for the community and everybody watching it, but we just kind of look at the film and worry about ourselves.”
Christoval trades on a stout run defense and balanced offense led by quarterback Brayden Wilcox, who has passed for 1,880 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,596 and 19 TDs.
Both schools will be looking to make history Friday, for neither has advanced past the regional round.
“Mistakes are magnified in the playoffs, because good teams will take advantage of them, and Christoval is a very, very good team, probably best team we’ve played all year,” Patterson said. “They definitely have a really good athlete at quarterback who does a lot of things for them, both running and throwing it, so we’re going to have to try to contain him or at least slow him down and hopefully make somebody else on their team step up and try to beat us."
