Snook Bluejays celebrate historic Homecoming win at new home stadium

For the last 10 years, Homecoming has meant another road game to the Snook Bluejays.
Not Friday night.
The Bluejays defended their own turf on Homecoming for the first time since restarting the program in 2010, using key defensive stops and a powerful run game to fuel an emotional 30-7 rivalry win over the Somerville Yeguas at the new Bluejay Stadium.
Snook senior Deshun Hamilton struck first early in the District 13-2A Division II matchup with an interception on fourth-and-9 that he ran back 80 yards for a touchdown. Both defenses controlled the first half with neither the Bluejays (3-4, 3-1) nor the Yeguas (0-5, 0-3) letting the other get going on the ground.
“We had a lot of emotion coming in with it being Homecoming and the biggest crowd we’ve ever had here in Snook,” Snook head coach Boone Patterson said. “I told them to settle down and focus on what they can do each play.”
The renewed focus started working immediately. Minutes after being crowned Homecoming King, Snook senior David Davila scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, and once Snook’s offense started clicking, the Bluejays never let up.
“In the first half, we weren’t able to establish any kind of inside run game,” Patterson said. “Once the O-line gets going, everything starts clicking on offense.”
Hamilton and quarterback Garrett Lero each added touchdown runs in the second half to cement the Bluejays’ second win in their brand new home.
“Our kids are starting to embrace it,” Patterson said of the new stadium. “With the support of the community coming out the way it is, we’ve really been able to play off that energy.”
Snook will travel to Bartlett next Friday as the Bluejays look to earn their second road win of the season.
Somerville will enjoy a bye next week before facing Bartlett at home on Oct. 30.
