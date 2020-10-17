Snook Bluejays celebrate historic Homecoming win at new home stadium

For the last 10 years, Homecoming has meant another road game to the Snook Bluejays.

Not Friday night.

The Bluejays defended their own turf on Homecoming for the first time since restarting the program in 2010, using key defensive stops and a powerful run game to fuel an emotional 30-7 rivalry win over the Somerville Yeguas at the new Bluejay Stadium.

Snook senior Deshun Hamilton struck first early in the District 13-2A Division II matchup with an interception on fourth-and-9 that he ran back 80 yards for a touchdown. Both defenses controlled the first half with neither the Bluejays (3-4, 3-1) nor the Yeguas (0-5, 0-3) letting the other get going on the ground.

“We had a lot of emotion coming in with it being Homecoming and the biggest crowd we’ve ever had here in Snook,” Snook head coach Boone Patterson said. “I told them to settle down and focus on what they can do each play.”

The renewed focus started working immediately. Minutes after being crowned Homecoming King, Snook senior David Davila scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, and once Snook’s offense started clicking, the Bluejays never let up.