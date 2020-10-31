Snook beats Granger for Bluejays' first district crown in football

The Bluejays’ offensive explosion was ignited when Lero completed a long pass to Jermaine Kearney on the first drive of the second half to set up an easy 1-yard touchdown run. Lero finished the night with three rushing TDs in a win he called “unbelievable.”

“Something like this has never happened in this community,” Lero said. “We felt like a team and were all together. That was the best feeling.”

Snook finished the game with 34 unanswered points for the runaway victory.

“We had a good foundation here and we were trying to build off of that,” Patterson said. “We hadn’t quite taken that step yet, but I think we did tonight.”

Snook’s victory avenged a 2019 playoff loss to Granger and snapped the Lions’ winning streak in district play. As time expired, coaches were doused in ice-cold Gatorade and players rushed to midfield to raise their hard-earned district trophy for the crowd to admire.

“[The players] told me this week that they were going to come do this, and I hoped that this would be the outcome,” Patterson said. “This is the icing on the cake.”

Both Granger and Snook now look to prepare for the start of playoffs on Nov. 12.