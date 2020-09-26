 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snook 42, Iola 14
0 comments

Snook 42, Iola 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snook vs. Thorndale football

The Bluejays celebrate an interception by Snook’s Cameron Conerway (4) in the second quarter of Friday’s game against Thorndale on Sept. 4, 2020, in Snook.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Snook Bluejays improved to 2-0 in District 13-2A Division II play with a 42-14 victory over the Iola Bulldogs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert