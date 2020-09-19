Snook 22, Milano 7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SNOOK — Snook quarterback Garrett Lero threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Bluejays to a 22-7 victory over the Milano Eagles in a District 13-2A-II opener Friday night.

Lero passed for 128 yards with two touchdowns in leading Snook (1-3) to its first victory. But it was Snook’s defense that opened the scoring with a 25-yard interception return by David Avilla. Lero pushed the lead to a 22-0 with a pair of touchdown passes to Deshun Hamilton.

Milano (1-3), which hadn’t scored in the last two weeks, got a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Millar early in the fourth quarter. Millar had 25 carries for 125 yards to top 100 yards for the third straight game.

Lero added 92 yards rushing on 17 carries in the defensive battle that saw both teams combined for less bthan 450 yards.

Milano had five turnovers, while Snook didn’t have one.