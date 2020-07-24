The Brazos Valley Bombers were outmuscled by the San Antonio Flying Chanclas 20-11 in a three-game series to start the week in San Antonio, but they made a statement to open their home series Friday at Travis Field.
Texas A&M catcher Taylor Smith and Texas State first baseman Wesley Faison combined to go 5 for 5 to give the Bombers’ the boost they were searching for in a 6-3 victory over the Chanclas.
“That was huge,” Brazos Valley head coach Jame Dillard said. “That was a big-time win because we came close last night and we got blown out the night before, so that was huge.”
Smith and Fasion combined to drive in five runs as Brazos Valley improved to 13-9 and get within half a game of San Antonio (13-8) in the Texas Collegiate League’s South Division
“We had a little chip on our shoulder and we were going in attacking, so we did what we needed to do,” Smith said.
Bomber starter Logan Teske had difficulty settling into the first inning. With two outs in the opening frame, the Southeastern Oklahoma State pitcher allowed back-to-back singles, the second allowing Kyte McDonald to score. Lee Thomas then roped a double into right field, scoring two more as San Antonio built a 3-0 lead.
Teske settled in to throw four innings, allowing just the three runs on five hits. He struck out three and and walked one.
Brazos Valley began its rally in the second as two Aggies scored on a double to right by Faison. The shot to the fence drove in Aggie infielder Logan Sartori and Smith, an incoming A&M transfer.
Smith followed it in the third with a foul line dancing double, driving in Manny Garcia to tie the game at 3. Two innings later, the Aggie catcher singled to drive in Grayson Tatrow and give the Bombers their first lead of the game, one which they would not relinquish.
“I wasn’t seeing pitches very well the other night,” Smith said. “I had to lock it in today in BP. Everyone did their job today swinging the bat. Everyone got on base Everyone ran the bases hard. I just got my pitch and tried to hit it up the middle exactly like I did.”
Two batters later, Faison tallied his third RBI of the game on a single, giving Brazos Valley a two-run cushion.
The Bombers added a last bit of insurance in the eighth when Louisiana Tech’s Manny Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Faison.
Aggie reliever Jack Brinley (2-0), of Temple Junior College, picked up the win on three innings without allowing a hit. San Antonio stater Derek Klosowski (1-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing all three runs on six hits.
The Bombers have a chance to take the division lead when the teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. They will finish the series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
“This is a big series,” Dillard said. “We need to find a way. We haven’t swept anybody. We want to go 1-0 tomorrow and worry about the sweep Sunday, but tomorrow is a big game.”
