Six Bombers, manager James Dillard earn postseason TCL honors
Brazos Valley's Jeffrey David (17) leaps to the top of the dog pile over teammate Logan Sartori (8) after defeating Tulsa, 13-2, in the championship game at Travis Field in Bryan on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Brazos Valley Bombers’ James Dillard was named the Texas Collegiate League manager of the year, and six players made the All-TCL team, the league announced Wednesday.

Brazos Valley catcher Taylor Smith, second baseman Kelby Weyler, third baseman Bryce Blaum, outfielder Grayson Tatrow and pitchers Zachary Griggs and John Cheatwood made the All-TCL team.

Round Rock’s Ryan Hernandez earned player of the year, and Acadiana’s Hunter Meche was named pitcher of the year.

The All-TCL team includes Round Rock designated hitter Dylan Post and pitcher Jason Ruffcorn, San Antonio first baseman Ryan Flores and pitcher Marcello Perez, Acadiana outfielders Trace Henry and Cole McConnell and pitcher Chandler Best and shortstop Jonathan Tapia.

