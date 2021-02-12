Sisco, Gilbert help lead A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to bi-district victory

“I was looking at the clock like it was broken. It’s not working,.I want to get her back in, but I just knew I couldn’t and her get her third [foul],” Hines said of Gilbert’s first-half foul troubles. “Between her and Brooke [Roberson], they really handled the boards. They handled down low, and I told CeCe before the fourth quarter, ‘You’re bringing it.’”

New Caney took a 23-19 lead with 5:53 left in the third quarter, but Consol flipped a switch thanks to the trio of Sisco, Gilbert and junior guard Sara Hathorn, who finished with 13 points and scored the final eight of the night for Consol to seal the victory.

The Lady Tigers went on a 12-2 run to open a 31-25 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter. New Caney pulled within four points twice in the fourth quarter, but Consol outscored the Lady Eagles 17-7 in the final five minutes.

“Me and Brook started doing our business,” Gilbert said. “We finished in the paint, and then their people started collapsing on us, so we had Sisco and Sara and Kira [Merrell] open for the 3, and I feel like those were the shots that put us in the lead and gave us the game.”

Consol led almost the entire first half, but Garza pulled up for a fastbreak jumper with eight seconds left before halftime to give New Caney an 18-17 lead at intermission.