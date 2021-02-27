Showdown Sunday: No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 5 South Carolina to play for SEC women's crown

Johnson said beating South Carolina and winning the SEC would be the first layer of icing on the cake with the SEC tournament an NCAA tournament to come.

“We’ve been through so much adversity since we’ve been here,” Johnson said. “We’ve been through so many ups and downs.”

Sunday also will be A&M’s Senior Day, and the Aggies will be cheered on by the largest crowd of the season. Blair said having 3,500 fans at Reed Arena will be huge, considering they’ve been playing before crowds of 200-700.

“We’re going to have people in the upper deck for the first time since probably 2012 or ’13,” Blair said. “And I’m going to love seeing it. Even though we’re going to be spread out, we’re going to be able to hear that Aggie spirit.”

•

NOTES — A&M has won nine straight since a 65-61 overtime loss at LSU. “I like where our team is,” Blair said. “It isn’t overconfident, but we’re not under confident either.” ... Nixon and Boston were AAU teammates in New York City for three summers on IEXCCEL. They won several tournaments, including the Nike National Championship in Chicago and The National Championship in Atlanta. “Aliyah and I go way back,” Nixon said. “I was in ninth grade and she was in eighth grade,” Nixon said, adding that they often talk on the phone and planned on doing so Saturday. ... General admission tickets are sold out for the game. A&M sports-pass holders and students are encouraged to attend, A&M said on Twitter, and they will be “accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.”