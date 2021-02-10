Shortage of officials forces 19-5A to rearrange soccer schedule

The District 19-5A girls soccer match between Rudder and A&M Consolidated on Tuesday night was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing on the Rudder team, but that match and other district matches scheduled for that night already had been moved to Wednesday because College Station TASO’s has a shortage of officials, 19-5A officials said.

The 19-5A district executive committee met Tuesday and decided it would be best to move all district games scheduled for a particular date as opposed to moving one game at a time, Katy ISD assistant athletics director Kyle Green said in an email to 19-5A executive committee members and the head soccer coaches.

College Station TASO’s shortage of officials is for Tuesdays only. The district moved Tuesday’s girls matches — Waller at Magnolia, Katy Paetow at Magnolia West and Brenham at College Station — to Wednesday.

The district also moved the girls games scheduled for Feb. 23 to Feb. 22. The boys games scheduled for March 2 will be played March 3, and the matches scheduled for March 9 will be played March 10.