Shiner St. Paul 35, Brazos Christian 20

GIDDINGS — Brazos Christian fell behind early and couldn’t pull off the comeback, falling to Shiner St. Paul 35-20 on Saturday in the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs.

St. Paul took a 14-0 lead before Brazos Christian (4-5) answered with Levi Hancock’s 60-yard touchdown run. St. Paul scored again just before halftime, but the Eagles stayed in the game with Hancock’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac White midway through the third quarter. Harris Powers set up the TD with a 60-yard interception return.

St. Paul again answered with a TD late in the third quarter. Brazos Christian closed the gap to 28-20 with Hancock’s 4-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, but St. Paul shut out the Eagles the rest of the way and added a late score to seal the victory.

Hancock completed 11 of 21 passes for 189 yards and ran for 105 yards on 17 carries. Ryan Burtin caught five passes for 108 yards, and White caught five passes for 61 yards.

Stryker Gay led Brazos Christian in tackles with 18, including two for a loss. White had 14 tackles, Powers 13 and Greg Young 12.