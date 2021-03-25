Shaine Casas makes Texas A&M history at NCAA men's swim meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas become the first Aggie in school history to win an individual event at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Casas won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 39.53 seconds. He also set the school record in the 50 freestyle while leading off A&M’s 200 freestyle relay team that finished fifth in 1:15.79. Senior Tanner Olson, junior Kaloyan Bratanov and senior Mark Theall swam the other legs for the Aggies.

The two finishes helped A&M reach 88 points, good for fifth after the second of four days. The meet will continue Friday and end Saturday.