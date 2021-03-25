 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaine Casas makes Texas A&M history at NCAA men's swim meet
0 comments

Shaine Casas makes Texas A&M history at NCAA men's swim meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas become the first Aggie in school history to win an individual event at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Casas won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 39.53 seconds. He also set the school record in the 50 freestyle while leading off A&M’s 200 freestyle relay team that finished fifth in 1:15.79. Senior Tanner Olson, junior Kaloyan Bratanov and senior Mark Theall swam the other legs for the Aggies.

The two finishes helped A&M reach 88 points, good for fifth after the second of four days. The meet will continue Friday and end Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimbo Fisher Spring Preview Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert