Several Texas A&M teams sign newest classes

The Texas A&M basketball programs each signed a trio of players Wednesday, while the soccer, men’s tennis and track and field programs also added players.

A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams signed 6-foot-4 guard Manny Obaseki from Plano’s John Paul II high school, 6-0 guard Wade Taylor from Lancaster and 6-9 forward Ashton Smith from Spring’s Legacy the School of Sport Sciences. Obaseki is a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, the program’s first five-star signee since DeAndre Jordan in 2007. Obaseki was the District 9-6A most valuable player last season at Allen.

“Manny is a very important signee for our program,” Williams said in a press release. “We are confident in his ability to have an immediate impact on the floor in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he is joining us from in state. His talent and character is undeniable, and we are excited to see him continue to grow under our tutelage.”

Taylor is a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game last season. Smith played at Aldine Nimitz last season before transferring to Legacy. He is ranked the state’s 14th-best prospect by 247Sports.