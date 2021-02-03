Seventh-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team to host LSU on Thursday

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team has started games slowly recently, but it’s not something the Aggies are obsessing over because they’ve won 16 of 17 games.
“The slow starts, that’s always a hot button with everybody,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “What’s keeping you from a fast start ... what’s keeping the football team from scoring in the first quarter ... all that type of stuff.”
Over the last four games, A&M is shooting 24.2% from the field (16 of 66) in the first quarter but 52% (91 of 175) the rest of the way. And even with a slow-starting offense, A&M has twice led after the first quarter over the last four games with its largest deficit heading into the second quarter only five points because of solid defense.
“Our cans outweigh our cannots,” Blair said. “What we’ve got to do is keep finding ways and make adjustments.”
A slow start against LSU at 8 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena could be harder to overcome because the Tigers (8-7, 6-3) have consistently frustrated A&M (16-1, 7-1) in their Southeastern Conference matchups by dictating tempo. LSU beat A&M for the third straight time and fourth in their last five meetings on Jan. 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, winning 65-61 in overtime. Those 65 points are the most by either team over their last five meetings.
“LSU does as good a job as anyone in our conference taking advantage of what you don’t want them to do or what you want to do,” Blair said.
A&M’s current first-quarter woes started against LSU in the first meeting. The Aggies made 6 of 13 field goals (46.2%) but had five turnovers that helped LSU to a 17-12 lead.
“They get a lot of their offense by converting live-ball mistakes,” Blair said. “We can’t keep giving a team that makes that good of decisions on offense [extra chances].”
LSU averages 10 steals per game. Its ability to convert turnovers into points takes pressure of their half-court offense, Blair said, something he would like to see more from his team.
“To get fast starts you just can’t rely on half-court offense because the defenses are too good in this league,” Blair said. “You’ve got to have some transition in there as well to be able to get your kids confidence, and that’s something we have not done well all year.”
A&M has averaged scoring 11.8 points per game in the first quarter in the last five games, getting only a pair of fastbreak buckets during that run.
Blair wants timely fastbreak points but not an uptemo style, because his offense runs through 6-foot-4 center Ciera Johnson and 6-2 forward N’dea Jones in the paint. A slower pace also helps limit fouls and keeps the legs fresh for Johnson and Jones, who are both averaging more than 30 minutes per game.
“Sometimes we’re picking and choosing what we want to do,” Blair said.
NOTES — LSU head coach Nikki Fargas will miss her second straight game because of COVID-19 contact tracing. “Hopefully they’ve worked that out,” Blair said Tuesday before knowing she wouldn’t travel to College Station for Thursday’s game. “I love competing against Nikki.” Blair is 10-9 all-time against Fargas. ... LSU rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 75-66 overtime victory over Ole Miss on Sunday under acting head coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson. ... A&M will host Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena instead of hosting Tennessee, which had to postpone its two games this week after a positive COVID-19 test in its program along with contact tracing. A&M was originally scheduled to host Arkansas on Feb. 14. Arkansas was scheduled to be off on Sunday. ... Tennessee and A&M were originally scheduled to play Dec. 31 at Reed Arena, but Tennessee had COVID-19 issues at the time. ... A&M and Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) are chasing second-ranked South Carolina (14-1, 9-0) in the SEC standings. LSU is tied with No. 15 Kentucky (13-4, 6-3) for fourth.