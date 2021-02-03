Seventh-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team to host LSU on Thursday

“LSU does as good a job as anyone in our conference taking advantage of what you don’t want them to do or what you want to do,” Blair said.

A&M’s current first-quarter woes started against LSU in the first meeting. The Aggies made 6 of 13 field goals (46.2%) but had five turnovers that helped LSU to a 17-12 lead.

“They get a lot of their offense by converting live-ball mistakes,” Blair said. “We can’t keep giving a team that makes that good of decisions on offense [extra chances].”

LSU averages 10 steals per game. Its ability to convert turnovers into points takes pressure of their half-court offense, Blair said, something he would like to see more from his team.

“To get fast starts you just can’t rely on half-court offense because the defenses are too good in this league,” Blair said. “You’ve got to have some transition in there as well to be able to get your kids confidence, and that’s something we have not done well all year.”

A&M has averaged scoring 11.8 points per game in the first quarter in the last five games, getting only a pair of fastbreak buckets during that run.