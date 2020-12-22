Seven Texas A&M football players earn All-SEC honors

The record-setting season by the Texas A&M football team in the Southeastern Conference wasn’t reflected in the coaches’ all-league team, at least not on the first team, which included only sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

But Aggies making the second team were senior offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr., and Carson Green along with sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The six selections on the first two teams are the program’s most since the Aggies had five in 2012, their first season in the SEC.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) closed the season with a seven-game winning streak for their best record in the SEC. A&M became the first one-loss SEC team not to be included in the College Football Playoff. A&M finished second in the Western Division, three games ahead of Auburn (6-4). Its previous best was tying for second in 2012 and ’18. A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.