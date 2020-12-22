Seven Texas A&M football players earn All-SEC honors

The record-setting season by the Texas A&M football team in the Southeastern Conference wasn’t reflected in the coaches’ all-league team, at least not on the first team, which included only sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.
But Aggies making the second team were senior offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr., and Carson Green along with sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The six selections on the first two teams are the program’s most since the Aggies had five in 2012, their first season in the SEC.
The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) closed the season with a seven-game winning streak for their best record in the SEC. A&M became the first one-loss SEC team not to be included in the College Football Playoff. A&M finished second in the Western Division, three games ahead of Auburn (6-4). Its previous best was tying for second in 2012 and ’18. A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.
Spiller has 986 yards rushing on 177 carries (5.6) with seven touchdowns. He adds 16 receptions for 174 yards. Brown has 7.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks to lead the Aggies in both categories. Brown has been part of a sack in six straight games. A&M is allowing only 92.2 yards rushing per game to rank fourth in the country and the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown is a big reason for that.
Wydermyer has 45 receptions for 502 yards (11.1) with six touchdowns — all team-high marks. The trio of offensive linemen honored are part of a unit that has allowed A&M to average 202.9 yards rushing per game to rank 27th in the country. A&M has allowed only four sacks in 280 pass plays. A&M is allowing 0.44 sacks per game to rank fourth in the country. A&M’s offensive line is a finalist along with Alabama and Notre Dame for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line.
A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made the All-SEC freshman team. Jackson has 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures.
Several Aggies having solid seasons were overlooked, led by senior linebacker Buddy Johnson and sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Johnson, considered the defense’s heart-and-soul by his teammates, has 76 tackles — 27 more than anyone else on the team. He has three sacks, two caused fumbles and a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown against LSU. The disruptive Leal, who can play end or tackle, has 30 tackles, six of them for losses. He had a 43-yard interception return against Alabama along with eight quarterback pressures and has gotten more attention from offenses as the season progressed. Leal was a second-team pick of Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC team, which also was released Tuesday. A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, senior cornerback Myles Jones, sophomore safety Demani Richardson and redshirt freshman punter Nik Constantinou all earned honorable mention.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the SEC’s offensive player of the year by the coaches, grabbing that honor over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates. Smith won out over Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who are also top Heisman candidates. The Crimson Tide dominated the awards with nine first-team picks and three more on the second team. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year. Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Georgia punter Jake Camarda was special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak shared freshman of the year honors.
The league’s coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players.