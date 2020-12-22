 Skip to main content
Seven Texas A&M football players earn All-SEC honors
top story

Seven Texas A&M football players earn All-SEC honors

121920_BP_Tennessee_TexasAM_GameAction_0044.JPG

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Brianna Paciorka/Pool via News Sentinel

The record-setting season by the Texas A&M football team in the Southeastern Conference wasn’t reflected in the coaches’ all-league team, at least not on the first team, which included only sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

But Aggies making the second team were senior offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr., and Carson Green along with sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The six selections on the first two teams are the program’s most since the Aggies had five in 2012, their first season in the SEC.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) closed the season with a seven-game winning streak for their best record in the SEC. A&M became the first one-loss SEC team not to be included in the College Football Playoff. A&M finished second in the Western Division, three games ahead of Auburn (6-4). Its previous best was tying for second in 2012 and ’18. A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

Spiller has 986 yards rushing on 177 carries (5.6) with seven touchdowns. He adds 16 receptions for 174 yards. Brown has 7.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks to lead the Aggies in both categories. Brown has been part of a sack in six straight games. A&M is allowing only 92.2 yards rushing per game to rank fourth in the country and the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown is a big reason for that.

Wydermyer has 45 receptions for 502 yards (11.1) with six touchdowns — all team-high marks. The trio of offensive linemen honored are part of a unit that has allowed A&M to average 202.9 yards rushing per game to rank 27th in the country. A&M has allowed only four sacks in 280 pass plays. A&M is allowing 0.44 sacks per game to rank fourth in the country. A&M’s offensive line is a finalist along with Alabama and Notre Dame for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line.

A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made the All-SEC freshman team. Jackson has 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Several Aggies having solid seasons were overlooked, led by senior linebacker Buddy Johnson and sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Johnson, considered the defense’s heart-and-soul by his teammates, has 76 tackles — 27 more than anyone else on the team. He has three sacks, two caused fumbles and a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown against LSU. The disruptive Leal, who can play end or tackle, has 30 tackles, six of them for losses. He had a 43-yard interception return against Alabama along with eight quarterback pressures and has gotten more attention from offenses as the season progressed. Leal was a second-team pick of Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC team, which also was released Tuesday. A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, senior cornerback Myles Jones, sophomore safety Demani Richardson and redshirt freshman punter Nik Constantinou all earned honorable mention.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the SEC’s offensive player of the year by the coaches, grabbing that honor over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates. Smith won out over Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who are also top Heisman candidates. The Crimson Tide dominated the awards with nine first-team picks and three more on the second team. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year. Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Georgia punter Jake Camarda was special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak shared freshman of the year honors.

The league’s coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

2020 ALL-SEC COACHES' TEAM

Here is the All-Southeastern Conference football coaches’ team.

Offensive player of the year: DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, sr.

Defensive player of the year: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, jr.

Special teams player of the year: Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, jr.

Freshman of the year: (tie) Connor Bazelak, Missouri, 6-3, 220; Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204

Scholar-athlete of the year: Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, jr.

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: (tie) Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, sr.

Coach of the year: Nick Saban, Alabama

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 240, jr.

Linemen — Leatherwood, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, sr.; Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, sr.; (tie) Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, sr. and Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, sr.

Center — Dickerson, Alabama

Wide receivers — Smith, Alabama; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss, 5-9, 185, jr.

Quarterback — Jones, Alabama

Running backs – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, sr.; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, soph.

All-purpose — Kadarius Toney, Floridam, 6-0, 193, sr.

Place-kicker — Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, soph.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, soph.; Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, jr.; Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 285, soph.; Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, jr.

Linebackers — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 232, jr.; Dylan Moses, Alabama, 6-3, 240, sr.; Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, sr.

Secondary — Surtain II, Alabama; Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 193, soph.; Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, sr.; Derek Stingley, LSU, 6-1, 190, soph.

Punter — Camarda, Georgia

Return specialist — Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, soph.

Linemen — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, jr.; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, soph.; Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M, 6-5, 315, sr.; Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, sr.

Center — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, sr.

Wide receivers — Toney, Florida; Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, soph.

Quarterback — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, sr.

Running backs — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, soph.; Larry Rountree III, Missouri, 5-10, 210, sr.

All-purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss, 5-8, 190, soph.

Place-kicker — Anders Carlson, Auburn, 6-5, 215, jr.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Big Kat Bryant, Auburn, 6-5, 250, sr.; Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 320, jr.; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, sr.

Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-7, 267, jr.

Linebackers — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, soph.; Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 229, jr.; Christopher Allen, Alabama, 6-4, 252, jr.

Secondary — Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, jr.; Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, fr.; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, fr.; Jaycee Horn, South Carolina, 6-1, 205, jr.

Punter — Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU, 6-5, 240, sr.

Return specialist — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, jr.

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

Tight end — Arik Gilbert, LSU, 6-6, 245; Hudson Henry, Arkansas, 6-5, 249

Linemen — Warren McClendon, Georgia, 6-4, 320; Javion Cohen, Alabama, 6-4, 325; Brady Latham, Arkansas, 6-5, 296; Charles Cross, Mississippi State, 6-5, 290

Wide receivers — Kayshon Boutte, LSU, 6-0, 185; Jaden Walley, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180

Quarterback — Bazelak, Missouri

Running back — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204; Kendall Milton, Georgia, 6-1, 220.

All-purpose — Bigsby, Auburn

Place-kicker — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 6-0, 220

DEFENSE

Linemen — Colby Wooden, Auburn, 6-4, 268; Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 305; BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 218; McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 335.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235; J.J. Weaver, Kentucky, 6-4, 241; Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina, 6-2, 227

Secondary — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182; Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-3, 186; Catalon, Arkansas; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 160

Punter— Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-3, 195

Return specialist — Boutte, LSU

