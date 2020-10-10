Seth Small's last-second field goal gives Aggies 41-38 win over Gators

Eight plays and 40 yards later, Small hit the game-winner with apparent ease.

“I kept my composure,” Small said. “I was a little nervous — more excited than anything. I was a little upset that I had a low ball that got tipped [on the previous extra point], but you talk about short-term memory. Whether it’s make or miss, as a kicker you’ve got to have it and move on to the next kick. I was thankful that I got to go out there and finish the game for us.”

Looking ahead to the Aggie’s trip next week to face Mississippi State and its new head coach Mike Leach, Fisher said Saturday’s win is only as good as what comes next.

“It shows you what you’re capable of,” Fisher said. “Now I want to see what you follow up with. I’ve always said that we have potential. Potential is a scary word. It’s one of the worst words in the world to me. It means you haven’t done it. We have potential and we won that game and we did the things we have to do, so potential gets off your back. Now you have to understand how to prepare and play the next one.”

•