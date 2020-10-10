Seth Small's last-second field goal gives Aggies 41-38 win over Gators

Trailing by one with four minutes to play, Texas A&M kicker Seth Small squeaked the extra-point try just over the bar on a low kick that deflected off the top of clashing linemen.
Less than four minutes later, the junior stepped up and drilled a 26-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.
The 21st-ranked Aggies earned their first win over a top five team in the Jimbo Fisher era Saturday, squeaking by in much the same fashion over No. 4 Florida 41-38 at Kyle Field.
“I’m not happy,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We won a big game, but we didn’t play as well as we can play. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
The game lived up to its shootout billing, and A&M won it in part by outgaining the nation’s seventh-ranked passing offense. The Aggies racked up 543 total yards to Florida’s 402 with Kellen Mond winning the duel of the quarterbacks by throwing for 338 yards to Kyle Trask’s 312.
With a 30-yard completion to wide receiver Ainias Smith early in the second quarter, Mond surpassed Jerrod Johnson’s 8,011 mark set between 2007-2010. Overall, Mond completed 25 of 35 passes, threw for three touchdowns and finished the day with his career total at 8,224 passing yards.
“It’s such a big mark that I hit,” Mond said. “I just look back and think about all the coaches that I have, all the players that I’ve played with and guys that I’ve played with and guys who have helped me get to that point. I couldn’t thank those guys enough. I plan on continuing to move forward and continue to push these new guys.”
Mond discovered a new playmaker Saturday in sophomore wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who answered a season’s-worth of questions about A&M’s ability to connect on deep passes. A 49-yard snag by Chapman on the Aggies’ first drive set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mond to Chase Lane to tie the score at 7.
Chapman earned points of his own on two game-tying touchdowns. He knotted the score at 14 with a 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Then with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Chapman pulled down a 51-yard Mond pass for a touchdown to tie the game at 38 after Small’s low extra-point kick. Chapman left the game after the score with an apparent leg injury for which Fisher said he had no updates after the game. Chapman finished with a career-high 151 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.
Both of Chapman’s snags were A&M’s longest passing plays from scrimmage this season. Previously, the longest passing play went for 47 yards against Alabama on a check-down pass to Ainias Smith.
“Some teams just don’t give up deep balls,” Fisher said. “They’re just not there. They take it away and make you throw the intermediate stuff. Some teams do. We were able to hit them today and we sure needed them, that’s for sure.”
Penalties, personnel issues and turnovers, however, made the victory more challenging for the Aggies.
Four of A&M’s first five penalties were 15-yard fouls, though one only moved Florida (2-1) half the distance to the goal line. Aggie safety Leon O’Neal Jr. also drew his first personal foul for a late hit on Kadarius Toney on Toney’s 11-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. O’Neal later appeared to end Florida’s first drive of the second half with an interception, but A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was flagged for illegal hands to the face. Later during the drive, O’Neal negated a 15-yard Florida penalty by jumping into a post-whistle scrum, resulting in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. On the next play, the junior safety got beat on a vertical route by Toney for a 37-yard touchdown catch.
Support Local Journalism
Senior safety Keldrick Carper spelled O’Neal for the remainder of the game.
Fisher said he wasn’t pleased with the consistency of how the personal fouls were called Saturday, compared to the same type of plays at Alabama last week.
“There’s a couple of them I disagree with on some late hits and some things on the head,” Fisher said. “We get picked up and driven in the ground last week and we’re told that’s OK. We rush one of them and now it’s a penalty. We’re going to have a little talk about that. You can bank on that. I’m tired of it. We’re going to see what’s right and what’s wrong.”
Fisher added that a personnel mix-up caused the Aggies to burn a timeout with eight seconds left in the first half and the ball on the Florida 4-yard line. A&M had to settle for a field goal to close out the half down 21-17, and Fisher took responsibility for the confusion.
But the Aggies took control in the second half. After rushing for just 45 yards in the first half, Isaiah Spiller made the most of his chance to carry a big load and finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Between Spiller and Chapman’s efforts, Saturday marked the first time the Aggies have had a 150-yard receiver and rusher.
Spiller earned more carries with Smith lining up more in the slot than in the backfield. Spiller’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter cut Florida’s lead to 28-24, and the sophomore running back gave the Aggies a 31-28 lead on a 19-yard TD run at the beginning of a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
“I’m grateful that they really believe in me,” Spiller said. “I’m just doing my job, and I really put in a lot of work this offseason. I’m just grateful that I got the opportunity to show the world what I can do.”
Florida kicker Evan McPherson weathered two 5-yard penalties and an A&M timeout to hit a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 with 9:54 left. A Smith fumble at the A&M 41 then set up Trask to hit Dameon Pierce for a 1-yard touchdown pass and a 38-31 Gator lead.
Mond found Chapman for the 51-yard, game-tying score less than two minutes later, and A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson forced a Florida fumble that teammate DeMarvin Leal recovered on the Florida 48.
Eight plays and 40 yards later, Small hit the game-winner with apparent ease.
“I kept my composure,” Small said. “I was a little nervous — more excited than anything. I was a little upset that I had a low ball that got tipped [on the previous extra point], but you talk about short-term memory. Whether it’s make or miss, as a kicker you’ve got to have it and move on to the next kick. I was thankful that I got to go out there and finish the game for us.”
Looking ahead to the Aggie’s trip next week to face Mississippi State and its new head coach Mike Leach, Fisher said Saturday’s win is only as good as what comes next.
“It shows you what you’re capable of,” Fisher said. “Now I want to see what you follow up with. I’ve always said that we have potential. Potential is a scary word. It’s one of the worst words in the world to me. It means you haven’t done it. We have potential and we won that game and we did the things we have to do, so potential gets off your back. Now you have to understand how to prepare and play the next one.”
•
NOTES — A&M earned its second straight close victory in the series. The Aggies beat the Gators 19-17 the last time they met in 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. ... A&M improved to 1-7 against top five teams under Fisher. The Aggies’ 20-14 win over No. 13 Kentucky in 2018 was their previous best victory against a ranked opponent under Fisher.
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Florida Texas A M Football
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida football
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!