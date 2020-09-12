Seth Kasowski helps Bremond shut out Milano 43-0

BREMOND — Senior quarterback Seth Kasowski ran wild for Bremond in the Tigers’ 43-0 shutout win over Milano on Friday night at Tiger Field with Homecoming festivities in full swing.
Kasowski executed the read-option to perfection and was pulled after just three quarters of action. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and accounted for 257 of the Tigers’ 373 yards of total offense. In the first half alone, Kasowski had 174 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Moving backup quarterback junior David Williams to the offensive line helped shore up the unit, paving the way for Kasowski’s big night.
“We knew coming into the game that we had a good chance of running the ball pretty well,” Seth Kasowski said. “I think we took a big step forward on the offensive line this week, and overall I think we blocked pretty well.
“David Williams, last week, he made an unselfish move and said he would move to the line, and that’s really helped our line. We’ve got some key people who were injured and they’re back.”
Bremond turned the ball over on downs in Milano territory on its first possession of the game but rebounded by scoring on its next six possessions. Junior JaRay Bledsoe followed Kasowski’s lead by barreling through the Milano defense for 64 yards on nine carries, scoring once.
“Early on we sputtered a little bit that first drive, missed a read here or there, but whenever the play breaks down, [Seth’s] usually pretty good and he was good like that tonight,” Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski said.
Bremond’s big night on the ground help counter the Tigers’ tough time passing. Kasowski completed just 5 of 13 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought we were going to be able to throw the ball a little bit better than we did,” Seth Kasowski said. “We just missed some passes here and there, dropped some passes, but we’ll work our way into shape throwing the ball.”
For the first time this season, Milano sophomore Josh Millar failed to rush for 100 yards. The Eagles’ go-to running back finished with 72 yards on 17 carries. Milano head coach Chad Lagrone said Millar battled a nagging injury during the game.
“He had a few back spasms that hurt him a little bit, but he’ll bounce back. He’s a high-energy guy, big-play kind of guy, so he’ll get his touches next week,” Lagrone said.
Milano mustered just 99 total yards of offense and was shut out for the second straight week. Bremond’s defense tallied eight tackles for loss.
“I feel like our defensive line can play pretty well,” Jeff Kasowski said. “We’re still building up there also and have a ways to go, but of course you put zero points on the board and hold Milano to nothing, that says a lot about the defense.”
Bremond (2-1) will continue its three-game homestand next Friday against Dawson hoping to build off back-to-back wins.
“We needed the last two weeks,” Seth Kasowski said. “We needed these wins to build our confidence and believe we can get back into this Bremond tradition.”
Meanwhile, Milano (1-2) will being District 13-2A Division II action next week at home against Snook.
“We’ve played some tough competition, and that should prepare us going into next week,” Lagrone said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!