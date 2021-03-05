Seniors shine in Bryan girls soccer team's 9-1 victory over Killeen Ellison

The Bryan girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night in high fashion, coming just one goal shy of matching the number of its seniors.
With the 10 Lady Viking veterans pitching in, Bryan used an explosive second half to beat Killeen Ellison 9-1 on Friday in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.
All nine of Bryan’s goals came from seniors. Six of those came in the second half as the Lady Vikings turned a 3-1 halftime lead into a runaway victory.
“Now we’re in a better district where they can showcase their talents better, and they’ve worked hard,” Bryan head coach Chris Gibson said. “They don’t hang their hands. They just keep going and keep working. It’s bittersweet.”
With the victory, Bryan (12-3-2, 9-2-1) clinched second place in the district behind leader Belton (12-2-2, 11-0).
Seniors Rosie Flores and Halee Hernandez opened both halves with pivotal goals for Bryan.
Flores broke the silence in the first half, scoring on a corner kick that sailed over Ellison goalkeeper Alana Dyer’s fingertips and got the Bryan bench to its feet. Flores made the most of her final home game with two more goals in the second half. She scored on a long kick midway through the half and got the hat trick three minutes later on a shot from the top of the penalty box to lift the Lady Vikings to a dominating 8-1 lead.
“Rosie stepped up tonight,” Gibson said. “She’s been playing well, and she hasn’t had to be counted on truly to score on a corner kick or on a set piece. She’s more of a facilitator that gets the ball to somebody else, and tonight she was like, ‘No, its Senior Night, and I’m going to step up,’ which is fantastic.”
Hernandez opened the second half with back-to-back goals for a 5-1 lead.
Hernandez scored 13 seconds into the half off a rebound after Emeyda Cruz’s attempt was blocked by Dyer. The ball hit Dyer’s chest and landed in front of Hernandez, who took the open shot to give Bryan a 4-1 lead. It was the Lady Vikings’ second goal on a second-chance shot. The first came in the 25th minute when Madeline Chilek took advantage of the second opportunity after she missed on her first attempt off a pass from Hernandez.
“When they’re freshmen and sophomores they get caught watching the ball, so I’ve stressed that if Halee shoots it, we have to crash,” Gibson said. “Something could happen. Look for a rebound. We talked about that at halftime, ‘Has [Dyer] been catching the ball? No, so let’s get some rebounds.’”
Hernandez made the most of another Ellison mistake for her second goal. The senior dribbled up midfield with speed, passed multiple defenders then fired a shot and celebrated with teammates as the ball rolled past Dyer, who attempted to stop the ball with her feet.
“All the seniors seized their opportunities,” Gibson said. “I told them to just shoot. You never know what could happen. They did and good things happened.”
Seniors Jane Covey, Melanie Menchaca and Ashley Flores also scored a goal each. Menchcaca’s came in the 28th minute from 30 yards as she sent the shot just over Dyer’s hands into the top left corner of the net.
Addison Steffen put Ellison on the scoreboard just 10 seconds before halftime to cut Bryan’s lead to 3-1.
Gibson said despite its early momentum, Bryan couldn’t let up in the second half.
“We did talk about that at halftime,” Gibson said of Ellison’s late first-half goal. “We couldn’t finish a half where we had 10 seconds left to go and now the momentum is on Ellison’s side going into halftime. We can’t let up and let them have that momentum.”
Bryan’s Ashley Flores also scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to finish the scoring.
Ellison fell to 1-9-1 in district.