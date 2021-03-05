Seniors shine in Bryan girls soccer team's 9-1 victory over Killeen Ellison

“Rosie stepped up tonight,” Gibson said. “She’s been playing well, and she hasn’t had to be counted on truly to score on a corner kick or on a set piece. She’s more of a facilitator that gets the ball to somebody else, and tonight she was like, ‘No, its Senior Night, and I’m going to step up,’ which is fantastic.”

Hernandez opened the second half with back-to-back goals for a 5-1 lead.

Hernandez scored 13 seconds into the half off a rebound after Emeyda Cruz’s attempt was blocked by Dyer. The ball hit Dyer’s chest and landed in front of Hernandez, who took the open shot to give Bryan a 4-1 lead. It was the Lady Vikings’ second goal on a second-chance shot. The first came in the 25th minute when Madeline Chilek took advantage of the second opportunity after she missed on her first attempt off a pass from Hernandez.

“When they’re freshmen and sophomores they get caught watching the ball, so I’ve stressed that if Halee shoots it, we have to crash,” Gibson said. “Something could happen. Look for a rebound. We talked about that at halftime, ‘Has [Dyer] been catching the ball? No, so let’s get some rebounds.’”