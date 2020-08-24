Senior linebacker Braden White will continue as A&M’s 12th Man this season

Texas A&M senior linebacker Braden White will reprise his role as the Aggies’ 12th Man in 2020, according to the A&M athletic department.
White was named the 12th Man a year and five days ago. He replaced the popular Cullen Gillaspia who wore the number for three seasons, playing for two head football coaches. White had a blast for 13 games in his first season wearing No. 12.
“It’s been awesome,” White said Monday during a Zoom conference. “Just from last year, being named the 12th Man and to carry that throughout the year — it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”
The walk-on from Florence, Ala., had big shoes to fill after Gillaspia wore No. 12 for 39 straight games. Along with being on the kickoff team, Gillaspia played linebacker early in his career, then was utilized at fullback in Jimbo Fisher’s first season, helping Gillaspia get drafted by the Houston Texans. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound White primarily saw action on special teams last season, but slowly saw his time diminish on the Aggies’ kickoff team. It was a glaring omission due to the fact that the 12th Man tradition came back into the spotlight as the 12th Man kickoff team under head coach Jackie Sherrill.
White was a part of two tackles last season, including a tackle and a quarterback hurry against Lamar. His leadership earned him the Attitude Award for the defense at the postseason team banquet. In his three years in Aggieland, he’s had 18 tackles in 31 games played.
“As far as my role, wherever the coaches need me, I’m ready to go,” White said. “That could look a lot of different ways. We have a lot of depth on this team and a lot of great players. Wherever they need me, I’ll be ready and continue to stand ready for as long as I’m needed.”
The 12th Man tradition dates back to the 1922 Dixie Classic, when E. King Gill, the original 12th Man, was summoned from the stands to suit up, should the injury depleted Aggies need him. Now, the moniker refers to the entire Aggie student body, former and current students alike.
Defensive back Sam Moeller holds the record for most games as the 12th Man at 39 between 2013-2015.
When White arrived in College Station from his home in Alabama, he knew very little of A&M’s traditions. Now, he’s most thankful to be a part of one of the school’s most prestigious positions.
“[A&M] accepted me with open arms and it really became like a second home to me,” White said. “It’s really special being able to represent everything it’s about, from the core values to the traditions and playing a role in one of those traditions, it’s amazing.”
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
