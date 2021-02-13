Senior guard Kayla Wells playing her best basketball of the season

NOTES — A&M is gunning for the best start in school history through 20 games. The 2010-11 team started 18-1 but lost to Baylor at home in the 20th game. ... A&M is second in the SEC to top-ranked South Carolina (16-2, 11-0) with Tennessee third, though the Lady Vols have played the least games other than Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-3), which canceled its season because of COVID-19. ... Wells has made a team-high 85 career starts. She has a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and is working on her master’s. ... Tennessee All-SEC forward Renna Davis (14.5 ppg) missed Thursday’s 71-56 loss at 20th-ranked Kentucky for medical reasons. ... Blair said rebounding is the biggest key to Sunday’s game. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in rebounding margin at plus 14.2. A&M is next at plus 8.8. “They have no problem sending four to the offensive board,” Blair said. “They’ll worry about transition [defense] later.” The Lady Vols had 14 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds against Kentucky, which countered with 18 transition points. “But if you don’t get the rebound, there’s no transition,” Blair said. ... The Kentucky game was Tennessee’s first since a 79-65 victory over Florida on Jan. 31. The Lady Vols were coming off a second pause in activities for COVID-19, which forced the game against A&M to be postponed twice. ... Tennessee leads the all-time series 8-6, but A&M has won the last two.