Senior guard Kayla Wells playing her best basketball of Aggie career

Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells is heating up at the right time.
Wells has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, which corresponds with the six-game winning streak the sixth-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team carries into Sunday’s top 20 matchup against No. 16 Tennessee.
Wells had 19 points in A&M’s 69-41 bounce-back victory over Mississippi State four weeks ago following the team’s lone loss. Wells missed only one shot and grabbed five rebounds, producing her “best, complete game of the year,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said at the time.
Wells topped that in last Sunday’s 69-67 victory over Arkansas by hitting 7 of 13 shots en route to 21 points. She also helped hold Arkansas All-America candidate Chelsea Dungee to 12 points, 10.4 points below her average. Afterward, Blair again called it “her best, complete game of the year” as the senior guard continues to top herself.
In recent weeks, Wells has been playing with the consistency that made her the most improved scorer in the Southeastern Conference as a sophomore when she averaged 15.1 points per game, a 12.3 improvement from her freshman season. Since A&M’s 65-61 overtime loss at LSU, Wells is averaging 14.7 points per game off a sizzling 55.1% from the field (32 of 58).
“She’s being more aggressive, taking it to the rack, not necessarily saying I’ve got to have space to shoot the 3,” Blair said. “Now she’s realizing the drive, the runner, getting to the free-throw line, that’s [all] very important to her.”
The 6-foot Wells is often overlooked because of fellow seniors Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones, A&M’s twin towers. Blair’s inside-oriented offense goes through the 6-4 center Johnson (11.3 points per game), and the 6-2 power forward Jones (12.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg) is one of the nation’s best power forwards.
Other than scoring a season-high 22 points in a 93-91 win over DePaul in the second game of the season, Wells also has been overshadowed by A&M’s other two starters, sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon and senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson. Nixon hit both game-winners against Arkansas, and Wilson (13.3 ppg) has been one of the most improved players in the SEC, leading the Aggies (18-1, 9-1) in scoring while also serving as the team’s best defender.
Blair said Wells’ recent play amplifies A&M’s quality depth.
“A team [facing us] better get ready for a team not any individual,” Blair said. “I wish I could tell you before games who I’m going to be designing plays for. We felt like Kayla was our best option [against Arkansas], because of the matchups at guard with Dungee or [Destiny] Slocum.”
Wells also is a good option now because she’s 100% healthy.
“I had a brace before [on my right shoulder], and it was a little irritating,” Wells said after the Mississippi State game. “I had to put more effort into my shot, so whenever I took my brace off, it was a little hard getting my shot back.”
She spent extra time in the gym to improve her shooting.
“I was always used to just pushing the ball a lot, so I was turning my whole body,” Wells said. “It’s usually effortless for me, but I was pressing it a little bit too much.”
The stats reflect Wells’ renewed health.
She scored in double figures in only four of the first 13 games and shot 33% or worse from the field in six of those games, highly uncharacteristic for someone shooting 45.5% for her career. But her shooting effort against Arkansas marked the third straight game she’s shot at least 50% from the field when attempting at least 10 field goals — a respectable streak for a shooting guard that she’s now pulled off twice in her career.
“Kayla Wells came to play tonight, and I’m so proud of her,” Nixon said after the Arkansas game. “There were some games when she struggled, but she’s always been Kayla.”
Wells is the program’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage at 37.5% (99-264). She’s also an excellent free-throw shooter, hitting 272 of 338 for 80.5%, which ranks in the top 10 in school history. And Wells has 1,209 career points to rank 16th on A&M’s all-time charts.
Wells looks to continue her late-season surge against Tennessee (12-4, 6-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Lady Vols have brought out the best and worst in Wells. As a sophomore she scored a career-high 29 points, hitting 10 of 15 field goals, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. But last year, she scored only eight points against Tennessee, missing 12 of 15 field goals including all six 3-point attempts.
•
NOTES — A&M is gunning for the best start in school history through 20 games. The 2010-11 team started 18-1 but lost to Baylor at home in the 20th game. ... A&M is second in the SEC to top-ranked South Carolina (16-2, 11-0) with Tennessee third, though the Lady Vols have played the least games other than Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-3), which canceled its season because of COVID-19. ... Wells has made a team-high 85 career starts. She has a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and is working on her master’s. ... Tennessee All-SEC forward Renna Davis (14.5 ppg) missed Thursday’s 71-56 loss at 20th-ranked Kentucky for medical reasons. ... Blair said rebounding is the biggest key to Sunday’s game. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in rebounding margin at plus 14.2. A&M is next at plus 8.8. “They have no problem sending four to the offensive board,” Blair said. “They’ll worry about transition [defense] later.” The Lady Vols had 14 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds against Kentucky, which countered with 18 transition points. “But if you don’t get the rebound, there’s no transition,” Blair said. ... The Kentucky game was Tennessee’s first since a 79-65 victory over Florida on Jan. 31. The Lady Vols were coming off a second pause in activities for COVID-19, which forced the game against A&M to be postponed twice. ... Tennessee leads the all-time series 8-6, but A&M has won the last two.