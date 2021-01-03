Senior defenders help Texas A&M seal Orange Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Texas A&M was in need of key defensive stops to complete its 41-27 comeback win over North Carolina in Saturday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, and it was two reliable seniors who led the charge for the Aggies.
After A&M took a 34-27 lead with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter, senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy made a pair of tackles on North Carolina’s ensuing drive to force a pivotal turnover on downs at the Tar Heel 34-yard line with 2:24 left. North Carolina elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 34 and Peevy shot through the middle to stop Tar Heel running back Josh Henderson a yard short of the first down.
“That’s the kind of defense that we’re becoming,” A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal said. “That’s the norm that we’re trying to have, so when it comes down to third-and-short, fourth-and-short downs, we just step up and we’re ready to get after it.”
Johnson posting a team-best 10 tackles. He was most effective early and had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the first quarter.
In what was likely his final game at A&M, Johnson finished as the Aggies’ leading tackler for the second straight season. He improved his 2019 total (77) to 86 in 2020 despite playing in three less games.
“It’s huge for us to be Orange Bowl champs,” Johnson said. “It’s been huge just being a leader and being one of the chosen ones by the coaches. I have to say, it wasn’t only me who was a leader on this team. We had a lot of guys that stepped up and was leaders for our team, like me, Micheal Clemons, Kellen [Mond], Jayden Peevy. Guys stepped up huge for us and we rose to the challenge.”
Likewise, Peevy also played in what was probably his final game as an Aggie. After being a key backup in his first three seasons, Peevy’s first chance to shine came in last year’s Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State. He started in all 10 games for A&M this season and saved some of his biggest plays for his final moments wearing the maroon and white.
“That’s huge for JP to get that because if you look back where we started and where we came from, we got Coach Fisher in and changing the program around,” Johnson said of Peevy. “For us seniors to be able to contribute and be a part of the reason why this program’s been changed around, it’s huge for him.”
As the seconds ticked toward zeroes, Johnson and injured senior wide receiver Cam Buckley tried to chase down A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher to give him an ice bath, but Fisher raced ahead of the two seniors to avoid the traditional celebration.
“Tell you what, I pulled my hamstring,” Fisher said after the game on the ESPN broadcast. “Somebody in there is going to pay for that. I have never ran that fast in 25 years.”
At halftime, the Orange Bowl honored the Aggies’ seniors. A&M was unable to hold an official Senior Day as the Aggies’ final home game against Ole Miss was canceled due to COVID-19. After the game, Fisher expressed his gratitude to the seniors on the A&M team.
“They gave me their hearts. They gave me their souls,” Fisher said. “They bought into everything we did. We had some good years, but not where we wanted to go, still not quite where we want to go. We’re not done yet, but this senior group put us in a heck of a position to know how to work and how to pass that on to the next generation of how we need to play.”