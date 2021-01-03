Senior defenders help Texas A&M seal Orange Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Texas A&M was in need of key defensive stops to complete its 41-27 comeback win over North Carolina in Saturday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, and it was two reliable seniors who led the charge for the Aggies.

After A&M took a 34-27 lead with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter, senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy made a pair of tackles on North Carolina’s ensuing drive to force a pivotal turnover on downs at the Tar Heel 34-yard line with 2:24 left. North Carolina elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 34 and Peevy shot through the middle to stop Tar Heel running back Josh Henderson a yard short of the first down.

“That’s the kind of defense that we’re becoming,” A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal said. “That’s the norm that we’re trying to have, so when it comes down to third-and-short, fourth-and-short downs, we just step up and we’re ready to get after it.”

Johnson posting a team-best 10 tackles. He was most effective early and had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the first quarter.

In what was likely his final game at A&M, Johnson finished as the Aggies’ leading tackler for the second straight season. He improved his 2019 total (77) to 86 in 2020 despite playing in three less games.