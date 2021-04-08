Senior Bryce Miller set to return to Texas A&M's rotation on Saturday against Alabama

A week into Southeastern Conference play doesn’t seem like the appropriate time to rediscover an expert skillset for the video game Guitar Hero, but COVID-19 had it in the cards for Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller.
While the Aggies played SEC series against Georgia and Missouri, Miller was relegated to his couch after a positive COVID-19 test prior to the Georgia series. The senior is expected to return to the mound Saturday in the second game of A&M’s SEC series against Alabama (16-12, 2-7), which will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park.
Miller hasn’t pitched for the Aggies (19-12, 3-6) since a 3-1 loss at Florida on March 19.
“I’ve never had a two-week break midseason,” Miller said. “Kind of uncharted territory here, but I fully expect to be ready to go.”
Miller is the only member of the Aggie baseball team to test positive, he said. Even more frustrating is the fact that it’s been his second bout with COVID-19. Miller first tested positive for the virus during the summer, forcing him to miss a week of pitching for the Brazos Valley Bombers in the Texas Collegiate League, he said.
His first infection was asymptomatic, but he experienced a more uncomfortable case over the last two weeks.
“I thought it was going to be the same deal, because I didn’t have any symptoms when I tested positive, but a couple of days later I was pretty sick for like two days,” Miller said. “I got over it pretty quickly.”
The worst side effect might have been the frustration he experienced watching the Aggies go 4-4 over the games he missed, including dropping two SEC games at Missouri. The Tigers entered the series with the SEC’s worst batting average and earned run average.
Through that spell, A&M’s team ERA rose from 3.10 to 5.92.
“We were up and down,” Miller said. “Moving forward we’ve just got to be more consistent starterwise and out of the pen, and get the leadoff batter out and throw it over the plate. Offensively, we were kind of up and down as well.”
Miller returned to the team facilities Monday and threw his first bullpen session since going into quarantine Wednesday. He said he was able to throw a little bit to stay loose while in quarantine. He was with the team Tuesday at Sam Houston State and available to close had the Aggies carried a lead into the ninth inning, he said. A&M lost 8-6.
Miller ranks ninth in the nation among all active pitchers in career strikeouts per nine innings, averaging 12.37. This season he is 2-0 with a team-leading 2.49 ERA. He’s struck out 38 batters and allowed 18 hits and 10 walks in 25 1/3 innings.
“It’s huge to get him back, and I know he’s chomping at the bit to be back and part of the team again,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said.
Chris Weber filled in for the missing Miller, starting Game 3s of the last two SEC series. Weber will return to the bullpen, and freshman Nathan Dettmer will get his first crack at the weekend rotation Sunday. Jonathan Childress also will move to the bullpen instead of his usual spot in the starting rotation.
Dettmer is 3-1 with seven midweek starts for the Aggies, including a vital outing in A&M’s 2-0 win over No. 8 Texas. He has a 1.77 ERA and has struck out 34 and walked 15 in 35 2/3 innings.
“He’s been fun to watch every time he’s gone out to throw,” Miller said. “We knew in the fall he was going to make an impact this spring, and he’s definitely put in the work, and he deserves it. It’s good to see him succeed, and hopefully he’s able to continue to do what he’s doing and continue to make an impact for us.”
And now Miller will have to return his focus back to baseball, gladly leaving virtual guitar hustling for the offseason.
“Everyone else on the team is still stuck on easy, so there is a little gap there,” he said with a laugh.
•
NOTES — Game 2 of the A&M-Alabama series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... A&M enters the weekend series with an RPI ranking of 99th. The only SEC school ranked lower entering the weekend is Missouri at 109th. Despite being just 2-7 in SEC play, Alabama ranks 27th in RPI. ... The Aggies still hold top 15 national rankings offensively in walks, hits, home runs, and sacrifice flies and pitching in strikeout-to-walk ratio and strikeouts per nine innings despite the three-game skid. ... Alabama’s Peyton Wilson is fourth in the conference in hits with 40 and eighth in home runs with eight.