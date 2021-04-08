Senior Bryce Miller set to return to Texas A&M's rotation on Saturday against Alabama

Chris Weber filled in for the missing Miller, starting Game 3s of the last two SEC series. Weber will return to the bullpen, and freshman Nathan Dettmer will get his first crack at the weekend rotation Sunday. Jonathan Childress also will move to the bullpen instead of his usual spot in the starting rotation.

Dettmer is 3-1 with seven midweek starts for the Aggies, including a vital outing in A&M’s 2-0 win over No. 8 Texas. He has a 1.77 ERA and has struck out 34 and walked 15 in 35 2/3 innings.

“He’s been fun to watch every time he’s gone out to throw,” Miller said. “We knew in the fall he was going to make an impact this spring, and he’s definitely put in the work, and he deserves it. It’s good to see him succeed, and hopefully he’s able to continue to do what he’s doing and continue to make an impact for us.”

And now Miller will have to return his focus back to baseball, gladly leaving virtual guitar hustling for the offseason.

“Everyone else on the team is still stuck on easy, so there is a little gap there,” he said with a laugh.

