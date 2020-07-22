Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST TEXAS **TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BRAZORIA ISLANDS, CHAMBERS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, COASTAL JACKSON, COASTAL MATAGORDA, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, INLAND JACKSON, INLAND MATAGORDA, MATAGORDA ISLANDS, SOUTHERN LIBERTY, AND WHARTON * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BRAZORIA ISLANDS, CHAMBERS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, COASTAL JACKSON, COASTAL MATAGORDA, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, INLAND JACKSON, INLAND MATAGORDA, MATAGORDA ISLANDS, SOUTHERN LIBERTY, AND WHARTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 470 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF GALVESTON TX OR ABOUT 510 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF MATAGORDA TX - 25.9N 88.2W - STORM INTENSITY 30 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 285 DEGREES AT 6 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 10 PM CDT, TROPICAL DEPRESSION 8 HAS FORMED IN THE GULF OF MEXICO. THE STORM IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST AROUND 6 MPH, AND THIS SHOULD CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS AS IT MOVES TOWARDS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. SLOW STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST, AND THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM IN A DAY OR SO, AND REMAIN AT TROPICAL STORM STRENGTH UNTIL IT MAKES LANDFALL ON THE TEXAS COAST ON SATURDAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT A FEW EVACUATIONS. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY RISE WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME SWOLLEN AND OVERFLOW IN SPOTS. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER A FEW STRUCTURES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. A FEW PLACES WHERE RAPID PONDING OF WATER OCCURS AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SEVERAL STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS BECOME NEAR-FULL AND BEGIN TO OVERFLOW. SOME BRIEF ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE IMMEDIATE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX AROUND 4 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.