SEC's 10-game, conference-only schedule to be exciting but daunting

When former Texas A&M tight end Tanner Schorp first read that the Southeastern Conference was going to play a 10-game, conference-only season, he was simultaneously excited and apprehensive for the current group of Aggies.

Sure, there will be the excitement of preparing for a big game each and every week, but there will be plenty of pain that comes with that gauntlet as well, he said.

“If I were a player, I would be living in the training room, even if I wasn’t banged up, just trying to stay as healthy as I can and taking care of my body, because those SEC games, man — I’m sure all those guys that are playing know what they’re getting into,” Schorp said.

Schorp, who played for the Aggies from 2015-2017, was no stranger to the training table. After the conclusion of his senior season, he underwent surgery on his shoulder, the effects of which he still deals with today.

The guarantee games, this year slated to be Abilene Christian, North Texas and Fresno State, would have provided a bit of a reprieve for starters to allow wounds to heal before the next big SEC matchup, former A&M running back Kwame Etwi said.