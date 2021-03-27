Second-seeded Texas A&M women's basketball team loses to Arizona in Sweet 16

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats led the last 28 minutes, 29 seconds. A&M tied the game at 30 with 2:37 left in the first half, but McDonald hit a 3-pointer followed by a driving layup to give Arizona a 35-32 halftime lead. McDonald had 19 points at halftime, just under her average for an entire game.

A&M couldn’t put together a run in the second half because of Arizona’s ability to either force a turnover or hit a 3. The Aggies three times got within a basket early in the third quarter by hitting layups, but Arizona went on a 9-0 run for a commanding 59-44 lead with only 18 seconds left in the third quarter. McDonald hit back-to-back 3-pointers during the run, both off turnovers. One of them hit the front of the rim and hit the backboard before falling as she clinched her fist in celebration.

“The turnovers, their quickness, their ability to make plays, the loose balls, they were a step quicker the whole night,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.

During one sequence, A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson threw a long pass to a streaking senior guard Kayla Wells for what looked like an easy layup, but a sprinting Arizona’s Helena Pueyo blocked Wells’ shot from behind. It was that kind of night for A&M.