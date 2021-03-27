Second-seeded Texas A&M women's basketball team loses to Arizona in Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team found a way to survive Troy and rally past Iowa State, but it had no answer for Arizona’s Aari McDonald and the hungry Wildcats.
McDonald scored a season-high 31 points to lead Arizona to a 74-59 victory Saturday night to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s tournament for the first time. The third-seeded Wildcats (19-5) will play fourth-seeded Indiana on Monday night with the winner earning its first trip to the Final Four.
Second-seeded A&M (25-3) hoped to return to the Final Four on the 10-year anniversary of winning the national championship but lost in the Sweet 16 for the third straight time.
The third time wasn’t a charm because of Arizona’s uncanny ability to hit 3-pointers and force turnovers. Arizona made 13 of 29 from long range with McDonald leading the way by hitting 6 of 12. McDonald, the Pac-12 Conference player of the year and co-defensive player of the year, also keyed a defense that came up with 13 steals and frustrated A&M all night.
“We are peaking at the right time,” McDonald said. “We are ready to make more history.”
Arizona didn’t have much of an inside game but didn’t need one because it forced 19 turnovers and had a whopping 28-2 edge in points off turnovers.
The Wildcats led the last 28 minutes, 29 seconds. A&M tied the game at 30 with 2:37 left in the first half, but McDonald hit a 3-pointer followed by a driving layup to give Arizona a 35-32 halftime lead. McDonald had 19 points at halftime, just under her average for an entire game.
A&M couldn’t put together a run in the second half because of Arizona’s ability to either force a turnover or hit a 3. The Aggies three times got within a basket early in the third quarter by hitting layups, but Arizona went on a 9-0 run for a commanding 59-44 lead with only 18 seconds left in the third quarter. McDonald hit back-to-back 3-pointers during the run, both off turnovers. One of them hit the front of the rim and hit the backboard before falling as she clinched her fist in celebration.
“The turnovers, their quickness, their ability to make plays, the loose balls, they were a step quicker the whole night,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
During one sequence, A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson threw a long pass to a streaking senior guard Kayla Wells for what looked like an easy layup, but a sprinting Arizona’s Helena Pueyo blocked Wells’ shot from behind. It was that kind of night for A&M.
Wilson led A&M with 17 points, hitting 8 of 13 field goals. Wells added 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, and senior power forward N’dea Jones added 10 points by hitting 5 of 8. A&M had a 37-29 rebounding edge with Wilson and senior post Ciera Johnson each having 10 boards.
A&M sophomore guard Jordan Nixon, who scored 56 points in the first two tournament games, mustered only three points against the ballhawking Wildcats.
“If we wanted to win, I had to shut her down,” McDonald said. “It starts with her. I had to lock her down.”
McDonald was the only Arizona player to score in double figures. The other starters were a combined 12-of-31 shooting. Sam Thomas had five steals and made 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
“We are a very good defensive team. We are going to grind you out,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “We felt A&M hadn’t been pressured like we could pressure.”