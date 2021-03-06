Second-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team loses to No. 16 Georgia in SEC semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team has work to do after 16th-ranked Georgia upset the Southeastern Conference regular-season champion 74-68 in the SEC tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Aggies (23-2) fell behind 25-13 after a quarter then couldn’t finish after rallying for a halftime lead. Georgia (20-5) advances to Sunday’s title game for the first time in 17 years to play South Carolina, while A&M gets a head start on preparing for the NCAA tournament after having its 11-game winning streak snapped.
“We have to play with more of a sense of urgency, particularly down the stretch when we got down by 10 or 12 or whatever it was,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs played with a sense of urgency, scoring 12 of her season-high 14 points in the second half. The Connecticut transfer looked like her day was done after taking a fall in the second quarter. Trainers helped her off the court as she kept from putting weight on her right leg.
“It scared me to death,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said.
Coombs came back to ruin A&M’s chances of adding a conference tournament title to a regular-season title in the same season for the first time in program history.
The 5-foot-9 Coombs, who sat out last season, hit the bucket that put Georgia up to stay at 51-50 to start the fourth quarter. She added a driving layup moments later. And when Coombs flashed by the defense for another inside shot, Georgia lead 59-53 and appeared in full control.
Georgia senior guard Maya Caldwell added a game-high 19 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Senior post Jenna Staiti had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Senior guard Que Morrison added 12 points.
A&M senior forward N’dea Jones had 16 points. Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon had 14 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson added 11 points as did sophomore point guard Alexis Morris off the bench. But Wilson and Morris combined to hit only 6 of 21 field goals. Jones hit 6 of 11 field goals, but 6-4 senior post Ciera Johnson took only one shot.
“Hindsight, yeah, we should have got the ball inside more,” Blair said “But that’s hindsight. Hey, it wasn’t that easy getting the ball inside with as much pressure as they were putting on our point guard.”
The team statistics were very comparable. Georgia hit 26 of 60 field goals (43.3%), while A&M hit 25 of 61 (41%). Georgia made 14 of 18 at the free-throw line and A&M hit 14 of 19. Georgia had a 38-30 rebounding edge and the Bulldogs hit 8 of 14 3-pointers, while A&M made 4 of 14.
“We’ve got to work on getting ourselves open to be able to run our offense,” Blair said. “That’s all on me. When we were in transition in the second and third quarter, we were pretty good. But when we were running half-court offense, we were not very good.”
The Aggies shook of the poor start with a 12-0 run en route to a 35-32 halftime lead. They seemingly had things in control after an 8-0 run in the third quarter for a 46-41 lead.
“The key point was in the third quarter I think when they called timeout,” Blair said. “We had a five-point lead. We gave up six of the easiest points you’ve ever seen, then we were playing catch up the rest of the ballgame.”
A&M closed to within 59-55 in the final five minutes, but consecutive 3-pointers by Morrison and Caldwell put things out of reach.
“We really respected Georgia today even before the game started,” Blair said. “We just got beat by a team that played better than us today. I didn’t say they were better. I said they played better. I think our kids will admit to that.”
Even with the loss, A&M is expected to be a No. 1 seed when the 64-team NCAA tournament field is announced March 15.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a one or a two [seed],” Blair said. “As long as you’re playing in the state of Texas, that’s home to us. But we saw some mistakes today that we’ve got to clean up.”