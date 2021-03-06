Second-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team loses to No. 16 Georgia in SEC semifinals

“We’ve got to work on getting ourselves open to be able to run our offense,” Blair said. “That’s all on me. When we were in transition in the second and third quarter, we were pretty good. But when we were running half-court offense, we were not very good.”

The Aggies shook of the poor start with a 12-0 run en route to a 35-32 halftime lead. They seemingly had things in control after an 8-0 run in the third quarter for a 46-41 lead.

“The key point was in the third quarter I think when they called timeout,” Blair said. “We had a five-point lead. We gave up six of the easiest points you’ve ever seen, then we were playing catch up the rest of the ballgame.”

A&M closed to within 59-55 in the final five minutes, but consecutive 3-pointers by Morrison and Caldwell put things out of reach.

“We really respected Georgia today even before the game started,” Blair said. “We just got beat by a team that played better than us today. I didn’t say they were better. I said they played better. I think our kids will admit to that.”

Even with the loss, A&M is expected to be a No. 1 seed when the 64-team NCAA tournament field is announced March 15.