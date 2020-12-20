Second-half surge lifts No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball over Rice Sunday

“We just have to be strong defensively to finish the plays... we’ve got to be able lock in and stay locked in,” she said.

A&M was up by eight after two free throws by Johnson with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. India Bellamy scored the next five points for the Owls to get them within 50-47 a couple of minutes later.

The Owls used a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 52-51 with less than 1½ minutes to go. Kayla Wells made a layup for the Aggies to extend the lead to 3 with almost a minute left.

Rice led 28-24 at halftime after Smith scored 11 points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

After three straight blowouts, Sunday’s game was a good test for the Aggies as they head toward the start of SEC play.

“Sometimes playing ugly at times is good because you have to execute,” Blair said.

DEEP SQUAD

Blair complimented his younger players on staying focused and engaged while his veterans get the bulk of the playing time for now. Because he knows that he could need those women as the season wears on.