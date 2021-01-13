 Skip to main content
SEC to keep three-game weekend series in baseball this season
SEC to keep three-game weekend series in baseball this season

Texas A&M's Zane Schmidt hits an RBI triple during game action against Incarnate Word at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

The Southeastern Conference athletics directors have approved a standard schedule for the 2021 baseball season, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com reported Wednesday. The SEC is sticking with three-game weekend series and nonconference midweek games. There had been talk the conference could use four-game weekend series, cutting down on nonconference games. The league also will increase travel rosters by three to 30, Rogers reported.

