The Southeastern Conference athletics directors have approved a standard schedule for the 2021 baseball season, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com reported Wednesday. The SEC is sticking with three-game weekend series and nonconference midweek games. There had been talk the conference could use four-game weekend series, cutting down on nonconference games. The league also will increase travel rosters by three to 30, Rogers reported.
SEC to keep three-game weekend series in baseball this season
- Eagle staff report
